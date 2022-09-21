Zach Covey Leaving CBS12: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?

Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for a few years but CBS12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited queries from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will be taking him away from Florida as well. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS12.

Zach Covey Bids Farewell to CBS12

Zach Covey graduated from Florida State University with a BS in meteorology in 2016. By then, he already boasted broadcast experience in his home state.

He had a brief meteorology internship at Tallahassee’s WTXL and was a weather forecaster on WCTV for less than a year. His first job out of college was in Texas, where he was a meteorologist at El Paso’s KFOX14 from 2016 to 2018. He later moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he did the morning forecasts on WPDE.

Advertisement

Covey returned to Florida and joined the StormTrac Weather team at WPEC CBS 12 in October 2019. He was the hurricane specialist but West Palm Beach residents also found his forecasts fun and entertaining.

Viewers: “Are you going to have cake on your last day at @CBS12?” Me: “Grasshoppers” Viewers: “What?” Me: “Grasshoppers” Advertisement Sunday Morning. 8:20am. @StefanyCBS12 and I try these LIVE on air. pic.twitter.com/j0Y9t56Doo Advertisement — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) September 20, 2022

So when Zach Covey announced he is leaving CBS12, viewers were naturally dejected. The meteorologist announced it on his social media on September 18 that the subsequent week would be his final one at CBS12.

Advertisement

Covey will be on air from Wednesday to Friday and through the weekend. His last day on air at CBS12 will be on Sunday, September 25 at 8:20 a.m. local time. And he is going out with a bang. Zach is joining CBS12 anchor, Stefany Valderrama, to eat a serving of grasshoppers on live broadcast on Sunday.

Also Read: Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?

Taste-testing unusual foods may not be a longterm career option for Zach Covey. He hasn’t revealed where he is going next but hinted that he will stay in broadcast. He also won’t be leaving Florida anytime soon.