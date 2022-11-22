Who Is Xander Bogaerts’ Girlfriend, Jarnely Martinus?

About Jarnely Martinus Age 28 Years Birth October 10, 1994 Aruba Siblings Nabila Penja Parents Gatita Magaly Penja (Mother) Nationality Aruban

Xander “X-Man” Bogaerts has been the subject of speculation ever since he opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. MLB fans are not only speculating which franchise might pick up the Bogey, they are also curious about his personal life. Jarnely Martinus is the one identified as Xander Bogaerts’ girlfriend but his fans have only seen her at a few public events. She’s low-key on social media but has not managed to evade the attention. We delve into her background in this Jarnely Martinus wiki.

Jarnely Martinus’ Family and Nationality

Jarnely Martinus was born on October 10, 1994 and hails from Aruba. She is one of two daughters born to Gatita Magaly Penja and her late husband. Jarnely’s father passed away from cancer in 2015.

Her mother is based in Sint Nicolaas in Aruba and has studied in the Netherlands. Jarnely’s sister, Nabila Penja, is based in Groningen in the Netherlands and often hypes Jarnely on social media.

Jarnely Martinus’ Education and Career

Martinus was previously in the pageant circuit. She was 19 when she was named the 1st runner-up of Miss Aruba 2013 where she also earned superlatives of photogenic and best hair.



She had graduated from EPB in Aruba then and was pursuing her vocational studies at EPI. A former softball athlete, she played competitively on the national level.

Jarnely Martinus and Xander Bogaerts’ Relationship

Xander Bogaerts also hails from Aruba and is the fifth Aruban to play in the MLB. He was scouted by the Boston Red Sox in 2009 when he was 16 and made his professional athletic debut in the Dominican Summer League the following year.

Bogaerts has reportedly been dating Jarnely Martinus since 2010. She is private on social media and doesn’t feature on Bogey’s. They’ve also had very few public sightings together.

Martinus however seems to spend a lot of time with the Bogaerts family in Aruba. She’s featured in social media posts on Xander’s mom’s profile.