Meet Washington Huskies Baseballer Will Simpson’s Girlfriend, Lilly Agan

Will Simpson is a baseball player from the University of Washington. Recently, the first baseman’s ejection for excessive celebration after hitting a game-tying home run for the Huskies has become the talk of the town. Some of his most ardent supporters have criticized the decision. Will Simpson’s girlfriend, Lilly Agan, a talented softball player committed to the University of Washington, also shared his viral video on Twitter. So we reveal more about the stunning couple in this Lilly Agan wiki.

About Lilly Agan Age 20 Years Birth April 29, 2002 Newnan, Georgia Siblings Patrick Fagan Parents Timothy Agan (Father), Sara Williamson Agan (Mother) Nationality American Job Softball player Alumni East Coweta High School

Lilly Agan’s Family

Lilly Agan was born to Timothy and Sara Williamson Agan on April 29, 2002, in Newnan, Georgia. She also has a brother named Patrick Fagan, who is studying at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.

Her mom is a registered nurse at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.

Lilly Agan’s Education and Career

Lilly Agan went to East Coweta High School in Senoia until 2019. She earned the East Coweta MVP Award for the postseason during her freshman year of high school softball. Will Simpson’s girlfriend contributed significantly to her team’s success and helped them win two back-to-back state championships.

The athlete was also a runner in middle school and also ran track. She loved both softball and track, but she never felt the same sense of fulfillment from it as she does from playing softball. Moreover, Agan also played club ball with Birmingham Thunderbolts.

Agan is committed to the University of Washington and has been recognized numerous times for her stellar performance. In her freshman year, the athlete singled in her first collegiate at-bat. She participated in 36 games in 2022, had eight starts, and recorded seven hits in 12 at-bats with 12 runs scored and two RBI.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Agan is pursuing a career in nursing. In addition to her studies, she works as a front desk staff for wHydrate, a medical spa in Carrollton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lillyyy.agan

Will Simpson and Lilly Agan’s Relationship

Lilly Agan moved to Washington in 2020. So, it is safe to say the athletes met at the University of Washington and fell in love.

Agan shared the first post about Will in 2022 and said, “ Happy Valentine’s day to the person that encourages me to be the best version of my self every single day!! Thankyou for your unconditional love and support always!!! I love you.”

While Simpson made his relationship Instagram-official in February 2022 on Valentine’s Day. In June 2022, the Washington baseball player said, “The half that makes me whole. I’ll see you soon, sweetheart, I love you”.

Lilly Agan has not commented on her boyfriend’s ejection in the game against the Santa Clara Broncos on February 20, 2023. But she has retweeted college baseball player Stephen Schoch’s tweet.