Meet Alabama Kicker Will Reichard’s New Wife, Amelia Auchmuty

Will Reichard surprised fans when he reversed his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft and returned to Alabama for a fifth and final season. But that was quickly overshadowed by the news of his wedding to his high school sweetheart. Will Reichard’s wife, Amelia Auchmuty, is also a fellow Crimson Tide alum and could be a potential NFL WAG the following year. So, read on to learn more about Will Reichard’s wife in this Amelia Auchmuty wiki.

Amelia Auchmuty’s Family

Amelia Auchmuty was born on April 17, 2002, and is a native of Hoover, Alabama. She is the daughter of Jimbo Auchmuty and Leah Thomas Auchmuty.

Her sister, Anna Marie Auchmuty, studied at the University of South Alabama. She followed their mother’s footsteps to work as a nurse.

Amelia Auchmuty’s Education and Career

Amelia Auchmuty played volleyball at Hoover High School. And after graduating in 2020, she attended the University of Alabama.

She had been working supplementary jobs for most of her student life. Auchmuty worked in retail and was also an event staff at the Hoover Met Complex and for college events.

Since 2021, she has been working as a receptionist at a Tuscaloosa hair salon. She completed her bachelor’s degree in advertising in 2022.

Amelia Auchmuty and Will Reichard’s Relationship

Will Reichard played football at Hoover High School and with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He’s been in a relationship with Amelia Auchmuty since they were teens.

In January 2022, when Crimson Tide fans were speculating if Reichard would be declaring for the NFL Draft, he surprised them by announcing his engagement to his high school sweetheart.

The following year, he announced his decision to return to Alabama for the Senior Bowl. That same month, Will Reichard and Amelia Auchmuty married on January 21, 2023.

Since their wedding, they’ve honeymooned in the Dominican Republic, moved into a new home in Northport, celebrated the new bride’s 21st birthday, and went on a Disney trip together.