About Kaley Adolf Age 36 Years Birth January 22, 1985 Colorado Gender Female Siblings Jenny Yahn, Samantha Lovato Parents Debbie Hinkhouse Address New York Net Worth Fashion public relations Alumni Burlington High School, Colorado State University, Fort Collins Engaged to Wilfred Frost

CNBC financial news anchors, Wilfred Frost is set to tie the knot. The son of Sir David Frost is engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Kaley Adolf. The American woman was first noticed by public when it was reported she virtually attended the wedding of Frost’s brother, George Frost, last year. As news of their engagement broke, social media users want to know who Kaley Adolf is. We reveal all the details on Wilfred Frost’s fiancée in Kaley Adolf’s wiki.

Kaley Adolf’s Family

Kaley Adolf was born on January 22, 1985 and is a native of Colorado. She is one of three daughters born to Debbie Hinkhouse and her ex-husband.

Kaley has two sisters, Jenny Yahn and Samantha Lovato. They live in Burlington with their respective spouses and children.



Kaley Adolf’s Career

Kaley Adolf moved from Colorado to New York where her career is based. She works in fashion public relations.

She graduated from Burlington High School in 2003. She then graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins in 2006.

Kaley Adolf worked as a strategic account manager for Alo/Bella/Canvas. She displayed pieces from the brand at the Annual Apparel Showcase in Philadelphia.



Kaley Adolf and Wilfred Frost’s Relationship

According to Wilfred Frost, he met Kaley Adolf through a mutual friend. “She’s very, very special,” he said about his girlfriend who he has been dating since 2019.

The CNBC news anchor’s brother, George Frost married Katherine Mills in December 2020 in London. Wilfred was unable to fly to the UK from New York. But he was part of the wedding via Zoom along with Kaley.

Now wedding bells are near for the English anchor and his American girlfriend. Frost popped the question to Adolf and they are engaged in April 2021.

