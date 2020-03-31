The reigning queen of TikTok, Charli D’Amelio, is reportedly going through some heartbreak. She was dating fellow TikTok star, Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, but now the platform is abuzz with rumors about their breakup. This comes after Hudson’s friend, Josh Richards, hinted that Lil Huddy was cheating on D’Amelio in a diss track, sparking TikTok’s first big feud. Did Charli and Chase break up? And is cheating the reason?

Did Lil Huddy Cheat on Charli D’Amelio?

Unless you haven’t been on TikTok for a while, you have heard of the short-lived but major beef that began on the platform.

Josh Richards and Bryce Hall released a diss track, “Still Softish,” aimed at Lil Huddy. The track made several references to Chase Hudson cheating on Charli D’Amelio.

Advertisement

D’Amelio, TikTok’s top star right now, was rumored to be dating Chase Hudson a few months ago. They didn’t confirm it at first, but regular sightings of them together indicated they were in a relationship.

Chase confirmed that they were together in an interview in February 2020, saying, “It’s exclusive we are not talking to anyone else we really like each other we just don’t want to put a label on it yet I want to I told her I want to take my time and make sure everything is right for me before I make it official.” [sic]

Don’t Miss: Nikki Glaser’s Relationships; What Happened Between Her and Bobby Bones?

Just after Hudson confirmed he’s dating Charli D’Amelio exclusively, Richards dropped a diss track rife with references to Lil Huddy cheating on D’Amelio. In the song, Richards accuses Hudson of romancing his own girlfriend, Nessa Barrett, while still with D’Amelio.

Advertisement

Also Read: Anisa Jomha Wiki and Facts About iDubbbz’s Girlfriend

Advertisement

When the track went viral, it sparked a feud between Hudson and Richards. Before the song dropped, Hudson even tweeted that he was the subject of a diss track. But supposedly Richards buried the hatchet, as he claimed in his March 27 YouTube video, and the first major TikTok beef ended just like that.

But it seems the spat ruined Charli and Chase’s relationship. D’Amelio didn’t comment about the diss track, the cheating rumors, or where it leaves her and Hudson. However, she did retweet some cryptic tweets hinting at a breakup. She has since undone those retweets.

Charli and Chase are keeping the status of their relationship quiet right now. So, it’s difficult to tell if they have really broken up, much less if infidelity was the reason behind the alleged breakup.

Advertisement

Also Read: Does L.A. Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger Have a Wife or Girlfriend?