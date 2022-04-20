Who Is Kontji Anthony? Meet the Memphis Anchor Leaving WMC After 17 Years

About Kontji Anthony Age 50 Years Birth October 7, 1971 New Rochelle, New York Spouse Patrick Hendricks Siblings Zachary Challenger, Jackie Challenger, Jeanette Challenger-Griffiths, Lisa Anthony-Curvin, Aurora Anthony-Gross, Johnita Anthony-Gefell Parents Doris Anthony (Mother), John Ashton Anthony (Father) Nationality American Job Journalist Alumni Howard University

Kontji Anthony is rightfully an inspiration for a generation of journalists. So, not only Memphis residents, but also several aspiring anchors and reporters were dejected when she announced she is leaving WMC. Anthony is taking a step back from broadcast after over two decades in the business. She hasn’t revealed the next step of her career yet, nor why she is leaving WMC. Her background outside the news studio is equally impressive, and it’s worth the look in this Kontji Anderson wiki.

Kontji Anthony’s Family

Kontji Anthony was born on October 7, 1971, and hails from New Rochelle, New York. She is the daughter of Doris Anthony and John Ashton Anthony.

Her mother, Doris, is a professor emeritus. Her father, John Ashton Anthony, was a Caribbean native who settled in New York where he became the first person of African descent to own and operate a commercial kitchen equipment service company in the tri-state area and also boasted patents in his long list of accomplishments.

Advertisement

Her paternal grandfather was Edgar Challenger, a noteworthy civil rights activist and trade union leader in the Caribbean. When his son, John, settled in the U.S., he continued his father’s legacy to fight against social injustice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kontji (@kontji)

Advertisement

John passed away in 2017. He is survived by his wife Doris and his children Zachary Challenger; Jackie Challenger; Jeanette Challenger-Griffiths; Lisa Anthony-Curvin; Aurora Anthony-Gross; Kontji Anthony-Hendricks; and Johnita Anthony-Gefell.

Advertisement

Kontji Anthony’s Career

When Kontji Anthony graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1989, she was the president of the National Art Honor Society, was part of the tennis team, and hosted TV broadcasts when she was 17. She attended Howard University where she completed internships at WUSA and BET before receiving her BA in communications in 1993. She also did a foreign exchange program in Valencia, Spain, in 1992.

Soon after, she began her professional career at NYC’s WCBS in 1994. She was a desk assistant and field producer there for a year and a half.

She had a brief stint as a multimedia journalist at Missouri’s KTVO in 1996. She was later a full-time reporter at California’s KBAK from 1996 to 1999.

Advertisement

Anthony was a reporter on KOVR in Sacramento from 1999 to 2000 before moving to North Carolina. She anchored the morning broadcasts at WNCT from 2001 to 2005 in Greenville.

Kontji Anthony moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2005, where she spent the majority of her career. She was a co-anchor on WMC for almost two decades, where she not only collected accolades, but also drew national attention to her coverage.

Anthony became at home in Memphis, which her father once called home before settling in New York. And Memphis, too, adores this journalist. That’s why WMC viewers were loathe to see her go, but they wish her well in the next phase of her professional life.

Advertisement

Inspired by their father who encouraged Black-owned businesses, Kontji and her sisters found a way to help locals suffering from the supply chain breakdown during the pandemic. They launched their app, Product Sightings, to help people find the things they needed during the lockdown.

Kontji Anthony’s Relationships

Kontji Anthony’s husband is identified as Patrick Hendricks. He is a Memphis native with a JD from the University of Memphis.

His career was based in his hometown for over a decade. In 2019, he was working in Washington, D.C., and as of 2021, he is based in Chicago, Illinois.

There’s no record of Kontji Anthony having kids with Patrick Hendricks. She is also very private about her marriage and relationships.

WMC viewers speculate that the journalist and her husband have divorced. The rumors began circulating when Kontji Anthony-Hendricks dropped her husband’s last name and Patrick’s job was no longer listed as based in Memphis. There is, however, no confirmation of Kontji Anthony’s relationship status.

Kontji Anthony Health Update

Kontji Anthony has had a few cancer screenings in recent years. On April 9, she gave her Instagram fans a health update after a colonoscopy.

She revealed that she underwent a procedure to remove a non-cancerous polyp at her last colonoscopy. She underwent the same process when she was 40.

Also Read: Nicole Baker Leaving WJZ: Where Is the Baltimore Anchor Going?

Anthony hopes that by sharing her story, others will be inspired to regularly get health checkups before it’s too late.