Who Is Samantha Hanratty Engaged to? Facts about Christian DeAnda

Misty may be the crucial character integral for survival in Showtime’s Yellowjackets. In real life, Samantha Hanratty, who portrays Misty, is embarking on a different kind of adventure. The former child star is engaged! Samantha Hanratty’s boyfriend, Christian DeAnda is somewhat known to her Instagram followers and they are ecstatic for this adorable couple. But there’s very little known about his background. Her fans want to know more about who Christian DeAnda is which we reveal here.

Christian DeAnda’s Family

Christian DeAnda was born on June 8, 1996. He is a native of California where he grew up alongside his brother, Dylan DeAnda.

Christian and Dylan DeAnda attended Liberty High School. Dylan is a psychology major at California State University, Bakersfield.

Christian and Dylan’s mother, Samantha Nava, was present when Christian proposed to Samantha Hanratty and shared the news on her Instagram.

Christian DeAnda and Samantha Hanratty’s Relationship

Samantha Hanratty made her relationship with Christian DeAnda social media official on his birthday in 2020. He first posted a picture with her on his Instagram on his 24th birthday too.

The couple has been together since April 2020. They celebrated their first anniversary this year with their Instagram followers.

When Hanratty was cast in Yellowjackets that filmed in Vancouver, DeAnda also moved to Canada to be with her. His brother, Dylan, sent the couple off at the airport. In fact, Dylan adores his Hanratty and it appears he’s very comfortable third-wheeling Christian and Samantha on their dates.

Christian DeAnda proposed to Samantha Hanratty on November 20. They announced their engagement on November 21 on their respective social media pages. Hanratty’s celebrity friends and fans, and DeAnda’s family were among those who are celebrating their engagement.