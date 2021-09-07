Who Is Reina Westberg? Model Allegedly Pregnant with NFL Pro, Richard Sherman’s Baby

About Reina Westberg Age 24 Years Birth November 7, 1996 Seattle, Washington Gender Female Siblings Naione Parents Leda Becker, Terry Becker Alumni Nathan Hale High School, University of Washington

Just as Richard Sherman enters free agency and still reeling from the fallout of his DUI arrest, he’s once again the subject of explosive social media gossip. The NFL pro is accused of cheating on his wife, Ashley Moss, and getting the other woman pregnant. The alleged side chick is identified as Reina Westberg. The model got into a heated online exchange with another Twitter user that also dragged Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson into the mix. Now the eager gossip Twitterati wants to know who Reina Westberg is and who is her baby daddy. Here’s what you need to know about this model and the controversy surrounding her.

Reina Westberg’s Family

Reina Westberg was born on November 7, 1996 and hails from Seattle, Washington. She is one of two daughters born to Leda Becker.

Reina has a sister, Naione who also lives in Seattle. Reina is aunt to Naione’s children.

Naione and Reina’s mother, Leda, remarried to Terry Becker. Reina’s stepfather, Terry, revealed the future Instagram model graduated from Nathan Hale High School, where she was a track athlete, in 2015 and was set to attend the University of Washington.

Reina Westberg’s Allegations Against Richard Sherman

On September 6, a heated online exchange between two Twitter users brought up cheating allegations against two married NFL players. One o the feuding parties was identified as Reina Westberg, an Instagram model.

Reina Westberg has very few posts on social media but boasts 33.2k followers and growing. She shared her recent pregnancy shoot on her official social media revealing that the baby is due in late October.

Westberg’s unborn baby is allegedly Richard Sherman’s, who recently played for the San Francisco 49ers and previously for the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman is married to Ashley Moss and if NFL watchers recalled, he had a DUI arrest in July which he later cited were due to issues going on in his personal life.

The other Twitter user was arguing with Westberg after her sister, Naione, allegedly called the other and yelled at her for some unspecified and unrelated matter. Amid the very public back and forth, she slammed Westberg for having an affair with a married man.

Westberg shared clips of her baby shower on Twitter. She is heard arguing with someone over this topic.

In the series of tweets, even Russell Wilson’s name came up. Sherman’s Seattle Seahawks teammate is of course known as Ciara’s husband.

Westberg’s Twitter opponent mentioned that Reina’s best friend is allegedly pregnant with Wilson’s baby. The identity of Reina’s friend is unknown and there’s no evidence if this claim is real either.

Neither Richard Sherman nor Russell Wilson and their camps have commented on the matter. Westberg is yet to respond to the heated speculation online as well.