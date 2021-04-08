Who Is Phoebe Robinson’s Boyfriend, #BritishBaekOff aka Luke Downs?

About Luke Downs Known As BritishBaekOff Age 32 Years Birth December 14, 1988 Bournemouth, England Address New York Nationality British Job Merchandising Dating Phoebe Robinson

Comedian Phoebe Robinson is open about relationship drama she has faced in the past. But she’s vaguely lowkey about her current boyfriend who fans know as #BritishBaekOff. Her boyfriend, whose given name is Luke Downs, features in her social media. But there’s very little known about him. Now that Robinson has a busy schedule ahead – including the premiere of her Comedy Central show, Doing The Most with Phoebe Robinson on April 9 – there’s more curiosity about who #BritishBaekOff aka Luke Downs is. We reveal all there is to know on Phoebe Robinson’s boyfriend here.

#BritishBaekOff, Luke Downs’ Nationality and Real Name

Luke Downs was born on December 14, 1988. Phoebe Robinson has dubbed her boyfriend, #BritishBaekOff and he’s referred to as such everywhere.

According to Robinson, Downs is from Bournemouth in the south of England. That makes him British by nationality.

Advertisement

He relocated to the US where he was based in Portland. But since his relationship with Robinson progressed, he moved to New York to live together with the comedienne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BritishBaekoff (@britishbaekoff)

Advertisement

#BritishBaekOff, Luke Downs’ Career

Downs featured in the latest episode of Robinson’s podcast, Black Frasier, where he revealed he had a job in merchandising. According to his LinkedIn, he was an event and touring merchandising manager in Manchester.

Advertisement

A regular podcaster, Phoebe Robinson launched her newest show, Black Frasier, in August 2020. In the announcement on social media, she said the podcast will be created by her and her boyfriend alone. Downs serves as a producer and editor of the series too.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by BritishBaekoff (@britishbaekoff)

#BritishBaekOff, Luke Downs and Phoebe Robinson’s Relationship

Phoebe Robinson revealed through her 2018 book, Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, that she was in a relationship.

Advertisement

She said she had a boyfriend around the time she handed the manuscript to the editor.

At the time of the book’s release, they were going a year and a half strong. Downs had relocated to New York when they moved in together.

They met at a U2 concert where a band BritishBaekOff was working with was the opening act. They talked but it didn’t click right away for Robinson. But the longer they spoke, the more she liked him and the began dating from there.