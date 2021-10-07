Who Is Meggan Gray? What Happened to the WLOX Anchor?

About Meggan Gray Age 40 Years Birth June 22, 1981 Southern Mississippi Spouse John Stolarski (October 25, 2003 - now) Parents Lamar Gray, Susan Gray Alumni St. John High School, Auburn University Worked for WLOX (2003-2021)

Meggan Gray, a popular anchor at Mississippi’s WLOX, was forced to resign from her job of 18 years in 2021. She announced her departure from the Biloxi station on social media following Gray Television’s vaccine mandate across all its stations. Gray’s decision to not get vaccinated and leave her job over the mandate has been met with mixed reactions. Some who haven’t had Meggan Gray on their newsfeed before want to know who the journalist is and what happened to her. We reveal more about who Meggan Gray is and her exit from WLOX.

Meggan Gray’s Career

Meggan Gray was born on June 22, 1981 and hails from Southern Mississippi. After graduating from what was previously named St. John High School, she attended Auburn University.

Soon after graduating with a degree in mass communication, Gray returned to her home state to join WLOX in 2003. She start as a tape editor and was promoted to producer. Her first on-camera assignment was in 2005 and she hasn’t looked back since.

She went from doing live shots for Good Morning Mississippi, to working as a full time reporter for WLOX and returning to the morning show as a co-anchor in 2007. She was with WLOX throughout her career of 18 years until September 2021.



Meggan Gray Exits WLOX

Meggan Gray took to her official social media page to announced that she left her job of two decades. She relinquished her job on September 30, a day before a mandate by the parent company, Gray Television, required all its employees across all its stations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was in effect from October 1.

“I tried everything possible to keep my job, including offering to be tested on a weekly basis. My requests were denied,” Gray wrote on Facebook, further adding that though she had no choice but to leave she kept her “integrity.”

WLOX has refused to comment on personnel matter. Gray hasn’t posted anything after her statement.

She states that she is not anti-vaxx nor did she intend to cause a debate on the vaccination. She isn’t the first Gray Television on-air employee in recent days who has left their jobs due to the mandate. But she is certainly attracting more attention and getting mixed reactions on the issue.

Meggan Gray’s Family

Megan Gray grew up in Gulfport. Her parents, Lamar and Susan Gray still reside there.

Gray married her college sweetheart, John Stolarski on October 25, 2003. They are parents to two sons and a daughter.

Stolarski has a degree in architecture from Auburn. He is currently a principal at Allred Stolarski Architects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meggan Gray (@meggangray_wlox)