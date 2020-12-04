Who Is Maggie Mynderse? Facts about Luka Garza’s Girlfriend

About Margaret “Maggie” Mynderse Gender Female Siblings Christian Mynderse Parents Lance Mynderse, Marie Mynderse Alumni Mayo High School in Rochester, University of Iowa Dating Luka Garza

When Luka Garza’s father is cheering at the University of Iowa home games, he is often seen sitting with a pretty student named Maggie Mynderse. She is of course Luka Garza’s girlfriend and someone who never fails to attract attention when her man is on the court. Margaret Mynderse is on her own career path and balancing her relationship with the top NBA recruit. If you’re one of the many curious social media folks curious about who is Maggie Mynderse, we’ve got the details on Garza’s girlfriend here.

Maggie Mynderse’s Family

Margaret “Maggie” Mynderse was born in 1998 to Lance and Marie Mynderse. The family is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

She also has extended family based in California where her grandfather, Malcolm Mynderse lived before he passed away in 2004. He was a former Marine and a member of the US Sailing Association.

Maggie’s father, Lance Mynderse MD, is a urology specialist based in Rochester. He is affiliated with Mayo Clinic and is a highly reviewed professional.

Maggie has an older brother, Christian Mynderse who works in Minneapolis. Chris is also a CrossFit athlete.

Mynderse has also grown close to Luka Garza’s family. She is often seen sitting with Garza’s father, Frank at the University of Iowa’s games.

Maggie Mynderse’s Education

Mynderse graduated from Mayo High School in Rochester in 2016. While in high school, Maggie was part of the school dance team.

She features in several of the school’s social media posts and pictures on the school’s website. She was also a team leader for some performances.

She balanced academics and dance with her other extracurricular in the school’s newspaper. You can still find Mynderse’s pieces on the Mayo Advocate.

Mynderse attended the University of Iowa. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication in 2020.

Mynderse is also a certified nursing assistant. She also added a certification in leadership studies to her degree.

While at university, she was the president of her sorority and also part of the dance marathon fundraiser.

Maggie Mynderse’s Career

Margaret Mynderse first job was as brand ambassador for Google Allo, the tech titan’s shortlived messaging app in 2017. She promoted the app among students at the University of Iowa.

From 2018 till she graduated, Mynderse was a reporter with The Daily Iowan TV, the campus’ independent newscast. At the same time she was a manager at a local bar.

After graduating, she immediately found a job at Insight Global in Chicago, Illinois. She has been a recruiter at the staffing and services company since July 2020.