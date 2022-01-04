Who Is Lytton St. Stephen? Facts about Jackie Kingston’s Spouse

About Lytton St. Stephen Spouse Jackie Kingston (Dec. 16, 2021 - now) Job Poet and trans activist Alumni University of New Mexico Worked for Neuropsychological Services of New Mexico Texas Panhandle Centers

Amarillo, Texas, residents are ecstatic by the news of their favorite KAMR personality, Jackie Kingston, tying the knot over the holidays. Kingston has kept her relationship private for a long time. So her wedding came as a pleasant surprise to the anchor’s followers. They want to know more about Jackie Kingston’s partner, Lytton St. Stephen, and who they are. The LGBTQ+ community of Amarillo might be familiar with St. Stephen’s advocacy work. Find about their background here.

Lytton St. Stephen’s Career

Lytton St. Stephen is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. They are trans non-binary, and their pronouns are they/them.

They attended the University of New Mexico from 2009 to 2014. They graduated cum laude with a BA in psychology. From 2013 to 2015, they were a lead research assistant at their alma mater.



They worked as a psychometrist at Neuropsychological Services of New Mexico in their hometown for more than three years. They moved to Amarillo, Texas, in 2018 where they are currently a mental health case manager at the Texas Panhandle Centers.

St. Stephen is a poet and trans activist. They use social media to champion trans rights and also raise support to help those with mental health struggles.

Lytton St. Stephen and Jackie Kingston’s Relationship

In an interview, the activist revealed they moved to Texas to pursue a relationship. That relationship failed, however, and they began dating KAMR personality Jackie Kingston later. The KAMR executive producer and anchor kept their relationship on the down-low, so details about when and how they began dating are unknown.

A post shared by Jackie Kingston (@jackiekamrlocal4)

Kingston and St. Stephen invited their friends and family to a holiday party where they pulled a Jennifer Aniston. The couple surprised their loved ones by getting engaged and married posthaste at the party on December 16, 2021. St. Stephen shared pictures from their special day on Facebook.