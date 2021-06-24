Who Is Luis Pena’s Girlfriend? Facts about MMA Fighter, Jamie Driver

About Jamie Driver Known As The Cookie Monster” and “OJ" Age 30 Years Birth August 23, 1990 Pennington, New Jersey Parents Bruce Driver Awards Bronze at Sambo at the World Cup in Moscow.

UFC fighter, Luis Pena, opened up about his mental health issues after being arrested for domestic violence. The alleged incident occurred when he reportedly attacked his girlfriend of one year. Luis Pena’s girlfriend, Jamie Driver, had been appearing in interviews and social media posts with him. An MMA fighter herself, she has her own growing legion of fans following her career. The recent incident has many asking who Luis Pena’s girlfriend is. We reveal more about Jamie Driver’s career and the alleged altercation here.

Jamie Driver’s Family

Jamie Driver was born on August 23, 1990 and hails from Pennington, New Jersey. She said that she and her brother grew up in a sports-oriented competitive household.

Her parents indulged in go-karting and her father, Bruce even raced in NASCAR. Jamie’s brother played ice hockey.

Jamie dreamed of racing in the NASCAR like her dad. But she quips that multiple speeding tickets and flipping her SUV once was enough to deter that dream.

Jamie’s mom is a different kind of badass. According to the MMA fighter, her mom battled and beat cancer.

Her parents were the most excited for Jamie’s MMA debut. She shared with her social media followers that her parents, especially her father, had been gushing to everyone in town about how excited they were for her.

Jamie Driver’s Career

Sports have always been a part of Jamie Driver’s life who played field hockey and lacrosse. She was introduced to mixed martial arts at the age of 19 when a former boyfriend brought her to an MMA gym the first time.

After training on and off for almost a decade, Driver pursued a career in the octagon. She competes in the featherweight class and is dubbed “The Cookie Monster” and even “OJ.” The latter nickname stuck when she indulged in a friendly sparring with a friend, who people mistakenly thought was Jamie’s girlfriend, and gave her a black eye.

Driver admitted that it took her a while to get her head in the game and find the balance between the fighter life and her personal life. But once she found her focus to fight, she made it as far as winning the bronze in Sambo at the World Cup in Moscow.

Driver also had the best mentorship in the sport while living in Boca Raton, Florida. King Mo and Din Thomas are among the MMA stars who helped her.

Jamie Driver and Luis Pena’s Relationship

When Driver moved to Florida to train, she lived in King Mo’s house. The heavyweight was often inviting other fighters to work out which is how the Cookie Monster met Luis Pena.

They both got talking and grew closer although their training schedules rarely matched. They reportedly began dating in early 2020.

Their relationship was apparently fine and Driver had last appeared on Pena’s Instagram in April. However things seemed to have gone downhill recently.

Jamie Driver and Luis Pena’s Alleged Domestic Dispute

Luis Pena is reportedly facing robbery and battery charges stemming from a domestic dispute on June 14. According to reports police responded to a domestic disturbance call by a woman, believed to be Jamie Driver.

Pena allegedly accused Driver of looking at other men on Instagram, grabbed her iPhone 11 and destroyed it. They also got into an alleged “physical confrontation” that left her with a laceration on the left side of her lip and scraped and bloodied bruises.

The UFC fighter then allegedly took her house keys and a key fob leaving her with no choice but to walk to a nearby gas station to call the police. The woman later recovered the keys she believed were stolen.

Pena was not at the house when police arrived and they were unable to contact him. Later an anonymous called told authorities that Pena was returning to the house ready to kill his girlfriend. The caller also claimed Pena was “suicidal.”

When police contacted him, he refused to talk to them and said he would go to the Broward County police station with his attorney. In Driver’s follow-up interview with investigators, she claimed that he brandished a firearm and threatened to kill himself on their Facetime call few weeks before the incident.

Pena was arrested on June 15 and his bail processing was delayed till he could be transferred to his county. He returned to the social media on June 17 while Driver on June 19.

In his last social media post, Luis Pena confessed he has been going through “serious mental health issues” his whole life. He is getting the help that he needs and has the support of his fans as encouragement.

Luis Pena and Jamie Driver’s relationship status is not known currently. Latest reports state that Driver is not pressing charges against him.