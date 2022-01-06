Who Is Kerry Henderson? Facts about Beth Triffon’s Boyfriend

About Kerry Henderson Age 38 Years Birth November 5, 1983 Ohio Gender Male Siblings Kay Rose Cabral (Sister) Parents Greg Bayzath (Father), Alana Henderson-Bayzath (Mother) Nationality American Job Cinematographer Owns Stage Left Creative In Relationship Beth Triffon

The Goldbergs added Beth Triffon as Joanne to the cast during season 8. And as season 9 is underway, while the future of Jeff Garlin’s character is uncertain, the attention is also on Triffon’s personal life. Beth Triffon’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Kerry Henderson has been by her side for over a decade. They’ve been through the highs and lows of their respective careers together and even moved to Los Angeles to work together. Goldbergs fans want to know more about who Kerry Henderson is. So we reveal everything there is to know about Beth Triffon’s partner here.

Kerry Henderson’s Family

Kerry Henderson was born on November 5, 1983 and hails from Ohio. He is one of two children born to Alana Henderson-Bayzath.

Kerry’s mother, Alana, is married to Greg Bayzath. He has at least one sister, Kay Rose Cabral, is a graduate of Ohio State. Kay and her husband have a daughter who Kerry dotes on.

Kerry and Kay Rose were close to their grandparents, Alan and Betty Loos, both who passed away in 2021. The late Alan Loos was an Air Force veteran and an employee at Ford Motor Company. Their grandmother, Betty Joan, was an elementary school teacher.

Kerry Henderson’s Career

Kerry Henderson is a musician and guitarist who was part of the Ohio band, The Floorwalkers. The band formed in 2001, dropped their debut album, The Natural Road, in 2010 and toured all over Ohio.

Henderson played the guitar and mandolin. He was also the videographer of their vlogs and music videos.

He eventually left the band to move to Los Angeles and the quartet brought in another guitarist to replace him. Henderson is a cinematographer in California.

Together with Beth Triffon, he operates Stage Left Creative. They are both directors and while Triffon is a creative director, Henderson is the cinematographer of the company specialising in documentary and music filmmaking.

Henderson has production credits in short films, some television series, and music videos like Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue’s “Alien” Acoustic Session and NKOTB’s “80s Baby.”

Kerry Henderson and Beth Triffon’s Relationship

Ohio natives, Kerry Henderson and Beth Triffon have been together at least since 2008. They were engaged in 2019.