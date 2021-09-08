Who Is Katie Raney? Facts about “Homestead Rescue” Star, Matt Raney’s Wife

About Katie Bird Gender Female Spouse Matt Raney (May 2, 2016 - now) Children Indy Raney (born March 17, 2018), Ruby Raney (born August 21, 2021) Siblings Michael Bird Jr., Jesse Bird, Katie Bird Parents Michael “Mike” Bird, Nancy Schumpert Bird TV Show Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch

Marty Raney and his family may be reality stars thanks to Discovery’s Homestead Rescue. But outside of the show, the family truly prefers to keep details about them off the grid. One of his children, Matt Raney, appears on the show, but there’s very little known about his personal life. It begs many to ask if Matt is married and who his wife is. It takes but a glimpse at his social media to recognize Matt Raney’s wife, Katie Raney. And their brood is getting bigger! To help you keep up with the Raneys, we reveal more on Katie Raney here.

Katie Raney’s Family

Born Katie Bird, she is the only girl of three children born to Michael “Mike” Bird and Nancy Schumpert Bird. Her parents were based in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Katie’s father, Mike Bird, worked for the Alaska Division of Emergency Services, HUD Office of Native Programs, and Costal Villages Regional Fund. He passed away in 2020 in Hawaii, after a long battle with cancer. Besides his wife Nancy, Mike is survived by his children, Michael Jr., Jesse, and Katie, and their respective partners and children.

A post shared by Katie Raney (@katieraneyranch)

Katie Raney and Matt Raney’s Children

Katie Bird married Marty and Mollee Raney’s son, Matt Raney, on May 2, 2016. The couple lived on a stretch of land near Marty’s property where they built a homestead of their own. From their social media, it appears that Matt and Katie also spend a lot of time in Hawaii.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Indy, on March 17, 2018. Their daughter, Ruby Raney, was born on August 21, 2021.

A post shared by Katie Raney (@katieraneyranch)

Katie featured with the rest of the Raney family in the 2020 spin-off, Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch. The show that followed the Raneys building their most ambitious homestead yet, this time for themselves, saw Katie doing some bartering for livestock.