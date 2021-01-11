Who is Joaquin Niemann Girlfriend, Christina Hellema Puga?

Chilean pro golfer Joaquin Niemann narrowly lost the U.S. PGA Tournament, but he still has great support from his family and girlfriend. Niemann and his girlfriend, Christina Hellema Puga, have been together for a while and make one cute globe-trotting couple. Even while Niemann is on the course, Puga never fails to attract attention. That’s why we have all the details on Christina Hellema Puga for those asking who Joaquin Niemann’s girlfriend is.

About Christina Hellema Puga Age 23 Years Birth October 18, 1997 La Serena Siblings Janke, Antonia Parents Coca Puga Medina Alumni International School La Serena, Universidad del Desarrollo in Concepción

Christina Hellema Puga’s Family

Christina Hellema Puga was born on October 18, 1997. She is a native of Chile, and her family lives in La Serena.

Puga is one of four children born to Coca Puga Medina. She has at least two sisters, Janke and Antonia. Their brother occasionally features in their social media posts.

Not only does Joaquin Niemann have his girlfriend cheering him on at tournaments, but also her family. A look at her sisters’ and mother’s social media reveals that they adore Christina’s boyfriend.

Christina Hellema Puga’s Education

Puga and her sisters studied at the Colegio The International School in La Serena. Christina graduated in 2015.

Christina and Janke Puga are students of Universidad del Desarrollo in Concepción. Christina studies architecture, one of her interests besides art and photography.

Puga has a dedicated Instagram page to share portraits from her travels. She displays her favorite artworks and architecture from her travels on the page.