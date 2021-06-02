About Greg Stohr Age 54 Years Birth December 6, 1966 Gender Male Spouse Kimberly Atkins (30th May 2021 - now) Siblings Peggy, Kathy, Karen Parents Dick Stohr, Carolyn Stohr Nationality American Alumni St. Louis University, Harvard Law School Works For Bloomberg as supreme court reporter (1996-now) Worked for Rep. Tom Campbell as press secretary (1989-92) US District Judge Frank A. Kaufman as law clerk George Washington University as adjunct law professor (2013) Book A Black and White Case: How Affirmative Action Survived Its Greatest Legal Challenge (2004)

WBUR’s national political correspondent, Kimberly Atkins, has tied the knot! Her new husband is fellow journalist, Greg Stohr. He is of course recognized as the groundbreaking reporter and author on the Supreme Court’s legal system for Bloomberg News. While Stohr’s work is always in the forefront, not much is known about his personal life. So their social media followers are eager to know more about who Kimberly Atkins’ husband is. We reveal more on Greg Stohr and his work here.

Greg Stohr’s Family

Greg Stohr was born on December 6, 1966. He is one of four kids born to Dick and Carolyn Stohr.

His mother, Carolyn, taught psychology at Maryville College. She passed away in 2019. Carolyn is survived by her husband, their kids Peggy, Greg, Kathy, and Karen, and their respective spouses and children.

Greg Stohr’s Career

Stohr earned his BA in political science and government from St. Louis University in 1989. The same he began working for Rep. Tom Campbell’s office as press secretary from 1989 to 1992.

He later studied law and earned his JD from Harvard Law School in 1995. He was based in Baltimore when he was a law clerk to US District Judge Frank A. Kaufman for a year.

Stohr’s media career began with Bloomberg in 1996. He has been a Supreme Court reporter for over two decades and counting.

In 2013, he’s been an adjunct law professor at George Washington University. He was also a host on Bloomberg Radio for a year.

Stohr authored the 2004 book, A Black and White Case: How Affirmative Action Survived Its Greatest Legal Challenge.

Greg Stohr and Kimberly Atkins’ Relationship

Greg Stohr has two kids from his previous marriage, including a son. He occasionally mentions them in tweets including revealing one of his kids is a preemie and a college student and one is in senior year of high school as of 2020.

After his divorce, Stohr has been in a relationship with WBUR political correspondent, Kimberly Atkins. They got engaged around Christmas 2020 and married on May 30, 2021.