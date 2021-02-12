Who Is Dr. Frauke Neuser? The Olay Scientist Appears on “Jeopardy!”

About Frauke Neuser Job Senior director, scientific communications Alumni University of Karlsruhe, University of Hanover Works For Proctor & Gamble since 2000 Nationality German

Dr. Frauke Neuser appeared on the latest episode of Jeopardy! thanks to the show’s incredible partnership with Olay to address the gender gap in STEM. Dr. Neuser is one of the pioneers behind the success of the Olay skincare line. She is vocal about working with an incredible team and the inspiration she encounters working in a women-driven industry. Since her appearance on Jeopardy!, the Internet wants to know who Dr. Frauke Neuser is. So we have all the details about this inspiring woman.

Frauke Neuser’s Education

Frauke Neuser is reportedly a German national. She is fluent in English, French, German, and Spanish.

Neuser studied chemistry and food science at the University of Karlsruhe. She earned her MSc in 1995.

She later earned her doctorate from the University of Hanover in 2007. She graduated summa cum laude with a focus on food chemistry and biotechnology, fragrance/flavor chemistry.

Frauke Neuser’s Career

Dr. Neuser began her career in 2000 at Proctor & Gamble, where she still is today. It was her professor who felt that she was a good fit for the industry.

From 2000 to 2006, she was a scientist for product development primarily in healthcare. She then moved into a decade-long career with P&G’s beauty line while based in London. She has had different roles in the development of Pantene, Wella, Clairol, Braun, and Nioxin, but is best known for her work with Olay.

In 2016, Neuser came to Cincinnati in the U.S., where she was associate director of science and innovation communications for Olay and other skincare product lines. She was appointed to senior director of scientific communications in 2020.

Working in the women-driven industry is something that Dr. Neuser loves about her job. She credits her incredible team for their work and also hopes to see more women take up STEM and work in similar jobs.

She is, of course, one of the faces of Olay’s initiative, “Face the STEM Gap,” to bridge the gender divide in STEM. Along with other inspiring women, Dr. Frauke Neuser presented categories on Jeopardy!, as the show is partnering with the Olay campaign.