Who Is Dianna Russini’s Husband, Kevin Goldschmidt?

About Kevin Goldschmidt Age 35 Years Birth June 6, 1985 Pennsylvania Spouse Dianna Russini 26th Sep 2020 - till now Alumni Penn State University Works For Shake Shack as senior manager since 2019 Worked for Hay Group (2011-13) AmerisourceBergen as compensation analyst (2013-15) Aramark as compensation analyst (2015-18)

Dianna Russini, the stunning NFL reporter on ESPN, surprised her social media followers by revealing her relationship in 2020. She married her now-husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, later that year. While Russini has gone on the record to state she was single before, she has kept her romantic life private for the most part. So, no one knew she was even dating Goldschmidt until they got engaged. And that’s why her fans want to know who Kevin Goldschmidt is. So we got all the details on Dianna Russini’s husband.

Kevin Goldschmidt’s Career

Kevin Goldschmidt was born on June 6, 1985, and has lived in Pennsylvania and New York. He earned his BS in finance from Penn State University in 2007.

Soon after, he got a job at SEI managing account operations analysts. He worked there from 2007 to 2011. He left in 2011 to join the Hay Group as a senior analyst.

Advertisement

In 2013, he got the position of compensation analyst at the Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen. He later moved to another Pennsylvania-based corporation, Aramark, in 2015, where he was the senior executive compensation analyst for more than three years.

Goldschmidt returned to AmerisourceBergen in 2018, when he was appointed manager of executive compensation.

He was there until 2019, before he moved to New York.

Kevin Goldschmidt has been with the Shake Shack corporate office since October 2019. He is senior manager in the Total Rewards department.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Dianna Russini (@diannaespn)

Kevin Goldschmidt and Dianna Russini’s Relationship

ESPN’s NFL reporter, Dianna Russini, has mostly kept her relationships out of the public eye. But she first gave a glimpse of her boyfriend-turned-fiancé in July 2020, in announcing her engagement on Instagram.

Advertisement

Russini and Goldschmidt had a socially-distanced, low-key wedding on September 26, 2020. The wedding was live-streamed to the rest of their loved ones and she shared pictures from the day to her social media followers.