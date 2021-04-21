Who Is Dave Portnoy’s Girlfriend in 2021? Facts about Former Cheerleader, Shannon St. Clair

About Shannon Marie St. Clair Age 25 Years Birth March 15, 1996 Pennsylvania Gender Female Siblings Kylie McIlwain Parents Donna Romano Lynch Alumni Archbishop Wood High School, Warminster, Bucks County Community College, Fox School of Business and Management – Temple University Related To Xfinity Live Eagles cheerleade2016-18) Worke for Lux Living Interior Designs (2018-2020) Dating Dave Portnoy

Barstool Sports’ El Pres, Dave Portnoy, has a new girlfriend in 2021. The younger woman spotted a few times with Portnoy is identified as Shannon St. Clair. They’ve been together at least since November 2020. The gorgeous Shannon St. Clair has her own connection to professional sports as a former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader. But social media users are eager to know more about who Shannon St. Clair is. So, we reveal the details on Dave Portnoy’s girlfriend here.

Shannon St. Clair’s Family

Shannon Marie St. Clair was born on March 14, 1996, and is a native of Pennsylvania. Her mother, Donna Romano Lynch, and her step-sister, Kylie Mcilwain, are based there.

Donna Lynch is the owner of Shooting Star Archery Academy in Pipersville. She is also a licensed realtor in the area.

Shannon St. Clair’s Education

Shannon St. Clair attended Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster. After graduating in 2014, St. Clair attended Bucks County Community College. She earned her associate’s degree in business administration and management in 2017.

The same year, she enrolled in the Fox School of Business and Management at Temple University. She graduated in 2019 with a BBA in supply chain and management.

Shannon St. Clair’s Career

The Philadelphia native is best identified as a professional NFL cheerleader from 2016 to 2018. She was an Xfinity Live! Eagles cheerleader for a year and a half.

St. Clair balanced studies with cheerleading and working on the side. She was a bartender and hostess at a night club from 2015 to 2018.

In 2018, she joined a Philadelphia-based firm, Lux Living Interior Designs. She was an executive assistant there until September 2020.

St. Clair began working for Ronin Construction Group as a controller that same month. But she was only there for four months.