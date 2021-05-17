Who Is Chayce Beckham? Age, Parents, Family, and Facts about the “American Idol” Contestant

About Chayce Beckham Gender Male Siblings Tiffani Beckham, Madison Beckham Parents Windie Peterson Address Apple Valley Nationality American Job Forklift operator Age 24 years Band The Sinking Sailors

Three American Idol hopefuls head to the finals on May 23. Among them is Chayce Beckham, the former machinery operator who has amazed with his rock and folk renditions of popular songs. Recently Beckham earned praise for his original composition which is sure to become a hit soon. His rising fame has many discovering him and asking who Chayce Beckham is. So we reveal more about the American Idol finalist here.

Chayce Beckham’s Family

Chayce Beckham was born in 1997 and hails from California. He is one of three children born to Windie Peterson.

Chayce and his sisters, Tiffani and Madison, grew up in Apple Valley. Tiffani is a realtor based in Oklahoma.

Windie, a realtor in California, appeared on American Idol on Mother’s Day through a video call from her California home. Chayce serenaded her with Coldplay’s “Mama” while apologising for her past run-ins with the law.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chayce Beckham (@chaycebeckhammusic)

Chayce Beckham’s Background

Beckham was part of the reggae band, The Sinking Sailors, before came on Idol. They have an album on iTunes and booked all kinds of gigs in the San Gabriel Valley.

Advertisement

Chayce had to move into his mother and stepfather’s home when he had a difficult year. He lost his longtime girlfriend and his dog passed away in the same year.

Advertisement

The Sinking Sailors also disbanded though their social media pages are active. They even showed their support for Beckham on the show.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Tiffani Beckham (@tiffani_beckham)

All the setbacks led to Beckham turning to alcohol. He admitted that it became problematic to the extent he was drunk driving once and flipped over the vehicle. He was charged with a DUI that is still pending.

Advertisement

He got a job as a forklift operator and claimed he drove Tonka trucks all day. His American Idol bio says he worked in sales.

Chayce Beckham on American Idol

While he was living with his Windie and her husband, they encouraged him to audition for American Idol. He auditioned with Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” and was selected.

Beckham has made it to the Top 3 and could potentially win season 19. On May 16, Beckham performed his debut original track, “23” on the Idol stage.