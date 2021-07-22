Who Is Cece Woods? Facts about the Citizen Journalist in Discovery+ Series, “Citizen P.I.”

About Cecilia “Cece” Woods Age 56 Years Birth June 1, 1965 Malibu, California Spouse Steve Woods (unknown duration) Children Tatum Hengel, Travis Hengel Parents David Job Editor-in-chief, investigative reporter, brand strategist Related To Malibu Lagoon Restoration Project, Measure R, Measure W, Founded Malibu Global Media Group, 90265 Magazine, and The Local Malibu Known for reportage on Malibu Creek State Park Shootings case

Discovery+ delves into the world of amateur investigators in its new docu-series, Citizen P.I. premiering on July 27. Each episode features an amateur private investigator try to solve a case. The first episode explores the case of Tristan Beaudette and the Malibu Creek State Park shootings, an event that gained nationwide attention when Malibu’s local activist and citizen journalist Cece Woods reported on it. Woods is not in law enforcement nor a conventional journalist by definition. But she has always sought to make her hometown of Malibu a better and safer place through her work. We reveal more about who Cece Woods is right here.

Cece Woods’ Family

Cecilia “Cece” Woods was born on June 1, 1965. She grew up in Malibu, California where she still resides.

Cece revealed on Facebook her father, David, was an artist. He featured in publications with a young Cece beside him.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cece Woods (@cecewoodsofficial)

Cece Woods’ Children

Very little is known about Cece Woods’ relationship history. She was married at least once to a Steve Woods who encouraged her activism and advocacy.

Advertisement

Cece is the mother of two – a daughter, Tatum Hengel and a son, Travis Hengel. They are both adults and based in California. Cece spent part of her life out of her hometown, at least in Oregon where her kids grew up.

Advertisement

Tatum works in the corporate end of Doordash in San Francisco. Travis often shares pictures with his girlfriend on Facebook.



Cece Woods’ Career

Not much is known about Woods’ career before 2013. She returned to Malibu in 2006 and was focused on preserving the local environment.

The erstwhile Cece Stein got involved in local environmental and political activism when her ex-husband, Steve Woods encouraged her. She worked as a publicist and was involved in projects like Malibu Lagoon Restoration Project, Measure R, Measure W, and more.

Advertisement

She helped a friend, Stephanie Glas, found The Real Malibu 411 that helped locals obtain and discuss information on Malibu’s civic, environmental, political and other issues. Glas was a firefighter and activist dating Steve Woods when she died of apparent suicide in 2012.

The self-proclaimed “accidental activist” has turned her focus to investigative reporting. She founded the Malibu Global Media Group, 90265 Magazine, and The Local Malibu in 2013. She serves as the editor-in-chief, investigative reporter, brand strategist and messaging expert of the company.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cece Woods (@cecewoodsofficial)

Her publications highlight the local lifestyle as well as the civic and environmental issues of Malibu. An amateur sleuth, she has investigated and reported on crime stories in her publications.

Some of Woods’ famous reportages include her 2018 coverage of the Malibu Creek State Park Shootings, the disappearance of Matthew Weaver Jr., Elaine Park’s missing case, and many others that have prompted law enforcement to make changes.