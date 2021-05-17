About Casey Bishop Siblings Jack Yanopulos, Paul Yanopulos, Jenna Yanopulos Parents Danielle McGregor Davis, Brad Davis (Step-father) Age 16 years

Casey Bishop left American Idol viewers awestruck by her vocal performance week after week. Sadly, the teen’s run ended at Top 4, and she was voted out on May 16. Nonetheless, the young singer’s local fanbase has grown into a national legion of fans. Her new fans are eager to know more about who Casey Bishop is. So we reveal those details on the American Idol alum here.

Casey Bishop’s Family

Casey Bishop was born in 2005, and comes from Estero, Florida. She is one of four children born to Danielle McGregor Davis.

Danielle has three older children, Jack, Paul, and Jenna, from her previous marriage. She’s been married to a Brad Davis since 2013.



Casey Bishop’s Background

Bishop has showcased her vocal chops since she was a child. She often sang karaoke at a Fort Myers restaurant, which proved she was born to sing to a crowd.

According to the restaurant manager, a then-seven-year-old Bishop would attract crowds to the place by her voice. Her amateur gigs built her a local fanbase.



Casey Bishop on American Idol

Bishop tried to take her talent to television before. She auditioned for America’s Got Talent and The Voice, but didn’t make it onto either.

“They [the producers of The Voice and AGT] were just like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ So I was just like, ‘Okay, [American Idol] is worth a shot,’ but I wasn’t expecting anything,” the Top 4 competitor told NBC2 News. “And then, yeah, it went really well.”

To elaborate, Casey Bishop auditioned with the Motley Crue song, “Live Wire,” and Sarah Vaughan’s “My Funny Valentine,” and was selected to American Idol. She made it to the Top 4 before getting voted out.