Meet Whitney Cummings’ New Boyfriend, Dr. Alex Barnes

Renowned comedian Whitney Cummings and Dr. Alex Barnes are the new couple in town. Cummings gives insights into her beau in her Instagram stories and stand-up performances, but fans want to know more about him. Barnes is nine years younger than her, and they met during the pandemic. He has maintained a low profile online and has his Instagram set to private. So we reveal more information about Whitney Cummings’ new boyfriend, Dr. Alex Barnes.

Dr. Alex Barnes’ Family

Dr. Alex Barnes hails from Scottsdale, Arizona. His father is a veterinarian. He has a brother named Matt Barnes, who is married to Kumiko Nakaoka.

Dr. Alex Barnes’ Education and Career

As a veterinarian’s son, he naturally developed a love for animals from a young age and wanted to become a veterinarian.

After completing his BS in Veterinary Science at the University of Arizona, Barnes moved to Colorado State University, earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) in 2015.

In 2016, Barnes completed his emergency and critical care internship at Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center (WVRC) in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The following year, he joined ACCESS Specialty Hospitals in Los Angeles as an emergency and critical care resident.

Dr. Alex Barnes is a certified critical care specialist. He is currently in charge of the Emergency and Critical Care division at ACCESS Speciality Animal Hospitals in Pasadena.

He enjoys rock climbing and has done it on many continents. In addition, he has worked as a professional route setter for indoor climbing gyms around the country.

Whitney Cummings and Dr. Alex Barnes’ Relationship

Whitney Cummings and Dr. Alex Barnes have been together since the beginning of the pandemic. They initially met at his clinic when Cummings brought her dog in to be treated, which sparked their romance.

Cummings, the screenwriter of 2 Broke Girls, revealed on Today with Hoda & Jenna that Barnes is nine years her junior. She says he is much calmer than she is, and the two complement each other.