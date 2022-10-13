Where Is Rickey Carter aka Derek from “Barney & Friends” Now?

Peacock delved into the Barney & Friends phenomenon in its new documentary, I Love You, You Hate Me. The title brings up the old song in our heads that is synonymous with the purple dinosaur phenomenon. But as popular the show was to an entire generation, the documentary shows the people behind it weren’t as cheery in real life. Rickey Carter was one of the young child actors on the show who appeared in the Peacock documentary. Since the documentary premiered, viewers are keen on finding out where Rickey Carter is now. So we delve into his life after Barney here.

Who Is Rickey Carter?

Rickey L. Carter was born on November 9, 1981 in Louisiana. At a young age, he found himself on TV, starring as Derek one of the titular friends on Barney & Friends from 1990 to 1995.

His mother took him to an audition of Barney & The Backyard Gang, a show he had not heard about. His performance impressed the show creators to cast him and later add him to the Barney & Friends lineup. But that’s where his acting credits end.

Advertisement

After Barney ended, Carter reportedly retired from acting in 1995. He had a troubled youth from then on before turning his life around and now rebuilding his life. He was part of a Barney cast reunion before his appearance in Peacock’s I Love You, You Hate Me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rickey L. Carter (@rickeylcarter)

Advertisement

Rickey Carter Post-Barney

On the Peacock documentary, Carter said, “When I left Barney, the streets were calling, and I answered.” He revealed that in his teens post-Barney, he joined a gang and peddled drugs.

Advertisement

In 2004, a friend mugged him and when he tried to run, he was shot in the back. Carter was paralysed but he defied doctors’ expectations and was walking again after a year of rehab.

Carter also completed high school and attended college. At 17 years old, he welcomed his first child, a daughter. Today he is a father of three children. But he keeps his children’s identity private.

Also Read: Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

Advertisement

After retiring from acting, Carter became a rapper who went by Gifted Tha Go-Gitta based in Dallas, Texas. Together with his business partners, he has built a brand with its own merch and community strategies.