Annie Yu is the morning anchor at WUSA. Her fans start their day with her every day. However, she has been MIA for the last few days. Many of her fans are worried, and they are curious to know what happened to Annie Yu. The anchor has also made an important announcement regarding her health on social media. Here’s what she has to say about the matter.

Annie Yu Takes Medical Leave

Annie Yu was born in Seoul, South Korea, but their family moved to the Washington D.C. region when she was three. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from George Mason University with high honors in 2004.

Annie Yu started her television career at WTTG after graduating, moving to Fox 5 News seven years later. She has been the morning anchor at WUSA TV since October 2018. Yu considers herself lucky to be working in her hometown throughout her career.

Annie Yu’s work on the plight of military widows led to the repeal of the widow tax. She began working on their stories in February 2019 in an effort to counteract the widow’s tax. Finally, 65,000 households got the benefit they were deprived of after Annie’s work.

Annie has also co-hosted the award-winning web show The Red Zone and has been a co-host on the weekly Sunday morning show Redskins Game Time for several football seasons. The anchor joined the much-loved team of Wake Up Washington and Get Up DC in October 2018.

Her fans start their day at 4.30 am with her. Therefore, when she was not on the broadcast for the last few days, they got worried. What happened to Annie Yu was the question on everyone’s mind.

The anchor has shared an update regarding her health recently. She is going on medical leave for a few weeks following surgery. She says, “ I’ll be away from anchoring the news for a while to deal with a health issue. I have to admit I’m feeling sad… because I didn’t ask for this. But I’m ready to handle it, and I know I will come out of this stronger than ever.

The specifics of her health problem have not been made public yet. But she is looking forward to coming back as soon as she can. For further information about her health, keep an eye on this space.