What Happened to WTAE-TV News Anchor Kristen Powers?

After her debut in 2022, Kristen Powers quickly became Pittsburghers’ go-to newsreader. Therefore, her fans got worried when she was MIA from the 11 p.m. broadcast for the last few weeks. However, the Emmy-winning journalist has given an important update on social media that answers all the questions. Read on to know what happened to your favorite anchor Kristen Powers.

An Update on Kristen Powers’ Absence

Kristen is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and attended the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University to earn her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism.

As part of the capstone for her master’s degree, Powers did reporting for KARK-TV, Little Rock, and KNWA, Northwest Arkansas, from Washington, D.C. In addition to this, she was also a freelance writer for Bustle.

Kristen Powers started her professional career with KBAK/KBFX in 2016. After two years, Powers moved to Washington D.C., and joined WJLA-TV as a morning reporter and anchor. Kristen became part of WTAE-TV in 2022 and co-anchors Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 weekdays at 11 p.m.

An update on life lately. I can’t wait to see you soon 😊. pic.twitter.com/zvqnWoq8Ro — Kristen Powers (@KristenWTAE) March 9, 2023

The people of Pittsburgh welcomed the anchor with open arms and always looked forward to her evening broadcast. However, the anchor was missing from the broadcast for the last few weeks, which made her fans wonder what happened to Kristen Powers.

Powers shared an update on March 8, 2023, in which she provided details regarding her accident. A car hit the anchor when she was stopped at a red light two weeks ago. And now, she is recovering from a concussion at her home. A concussion is a brain injury usually caused by a blow to the head.

Moreover, she has started vestibular and exertion therapy this week, which has been quite beneficial. The anchor has yet to provide a comeback date, but she intends to do so soon. So, keep your eyes peeled on her social media.

