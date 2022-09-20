Street Outlaws fans follow the cast for more than just hotrods and thrilling races. These fans admire drag-racing stalwarts like Wayne Smozanek. As a constant presence at some of the biggest drag races in the country, it’s no surprise that Smozanek found himself prominently featured in Street Outlaws. But his absence from the races recently has many wondering what happened to Wayne Smozanek from Street Outlaws. The latest season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings also featured their first race without Smozanek with a special tribute to him. Sadly, the owner of Performance Center Auto Repair passed away in early 2022 at the age of 60. His family revealed details about his passing, so keep reading to learn more.

Wayne Smozanek’s Obituary

Wayne David Smozanek was born on July 14, 1960. He lived in Jupiter, Florida, where he operated his business, Performance Center Auto Repair. He had a passion for monster trucks and hotrods and was a prominent presence at drag races.

His wife, Wendy Davison Smozanek, announced that the Street Outlaws veteran passed away on February 12, 2022. Besides a lasting legacy in drag racing circuits, Wayne Smozanek is survived by his wife and their son, Will Smozanek.

Before his sudden passing, Wendy Davison Smozanek revealed that the family of three had tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021. While she and their son overcame the virus, the drag racing enthusiast’s condition worsened and was hospitalized for pneumonia.

Wendy Smozanek provided regular updates on the reality star’s health on social media. In December 2021, she said that his condition had not improved. And by New Year’s Eve, he was on a ventilator.

She continued to provide updates and asked for prayers for their family. The Street Outlaws community sent love and support and hoped for a speedy recovery. However, Wayne Smozanek eventually passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings season 5 premiered on September 19 on the Discovery Channel. The show paid tribute to the late drag racing titan in the season premiere. Wendy Smozanek expressed gratitude to the Street Outlaws family for keeping her late husband’s memory alive.

Keep up with Wayne Smozanek’s legacy on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Mondays at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.