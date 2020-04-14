Hot 99.5 listeners in Washington DC were surprised when The Kane Show was removed from its on-air schedule. The popular syndicated show of 14 years was instead replaced with Your Morning Show that brings back the original hosts of The Kane Show without the titular Kane. This sudden change-up comes as a surprise and people want to know what happened to Kane. The rumor mill is in overdrive with theories about Kane’s sudden departure from the show and wondering if it has something to do with his legal run-ins.

What Happened to The Kane Show in 2020?

The Kane Show was part of iHeartRadio’s programming for 14 years and aired on Hot 99.5 stations in DC, Baltimore, Tampa Bay, and other locations. But on April 12, it was removed from the on-air schedule without any further information.

The last broadcast of The Kane Show aired on April 10 and on April 13, Your Morning Show began airing in its place. The new show brings back Kane’s cohost’s Intern John, Riley Couture, and Radio Rose.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Brent Hatley, Radio Producer from “The Howard Stern Show”

Kane, whose real name is Peter Deibler, is not part of the new show. His departure from the show is abrupt and the station hasn’t explained the reason behind it yet. Deibler hasn’t commented on it either.

Social media users are speculating that he was either fired or he quit. The reason behind these unsavory rumors has to do with Deibler’s past arrest.

Also Read: Why Greg T Left “Elvis Duran”? Did He Joining Rivals, WKTU?

What Happened to Kane and His Ex-Wife?

Peter Deibler was arrested in May 2016 and charged with second-degree assault on his ex-wife, Natasha Deibler. In the highly contentious court proceedings, they parents of two daughters accused each other of substance abuse and unspecified erratic behavior.

Advertisement

The charges were later dropped and their divorce was finalized. According to Natasha’s personal blog, Peter had gone on his radio show to announce his divorce and painted her as a gold-digger.

Advertisement

The Kane Show listeners were divided after the incident. While some remained fans of the show, others had wanted iHeartMedia to fire him.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Bobby Bones’ Girlfriend, Caitlin Parker

The rebranding of The Kane Show in 2020 without Kane has once again raised the same topic. There are those who are disappointed that Kane is no longer part of the show while others are hailing the decision.

Advertisement

But it’s unknown if the drama with his ex-wife has anything to do with his departure from the show. There’s also no statement confirming if he was let go or if he quit.

Intern John credited Kane of bringing to cast together on the show. He said that Kane “is still part of our iHeart Family, Kane is no longer on the show.”

It indicates that Kane might not have been fired and perhaps he could make a comeback in another show on iHeartMedia.

Advertisement

Former Kane Show personality, Danni Starr, who had a contentious exit from the show in 2016 made an appeal to iHeartMedia to explain what’s happening to its loyal audience. Hopefully, Starr’s and the fans’ requests work and the station would explain the reason behind Kane’s exit.

Also Read: Facts About Howard Stern’s First Wife, Alison Berns