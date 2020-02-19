What Happened To “The Curse Of Oak Island” Season 7? When Will Episode 14 Air?

The Curse of Oak Island is perhaps the most engaging show for history buffs on the History Channel. Season 7 is ongoing currently and we get a new episode of the Lagina brothers looking for the legendary treasures on Oak Island every Tuesday. However, avid fans were disappointed when they weren’t treated to a new episode on February 18. What happened to The Curse of the Oak Island and when will a new episode air? Here are details of the little change in the show’s schedule.

When Will The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 Episode 14 Air?

The Curse of Oak Island season 7 episode 14 was initially scheduled to air on February 18. However, regular viewers saw the miniseries, Washington, a biographical retelling on George Washington, occupy Oak Island’s regular timeslot.

Oak Island fans were surprised and confused. Those who waited till Washington ended at 10 pm, found an old rerun of The Curse of Oak Island.

The History Channel hasn’t released an official statement about why there was no regularly scheduled Oak Island episode. However, it seems the network is broadcasting Washington all day in celebration of the birthday of the First President of the US on February 22.

The Curse of Oak Island will return as usual next Tuesday, February 25 at 9 pm EST. Episode 14, titled “99” will show the Lagina brothers continuing their dig around the swamp.

It’s been a nailbiting dig ever since the brothers found concrete evidence the swamp is manmade and possibly hiding some secrets. The preview for episode 14 shows that it might be unsuccessful but continue to excavate further. Hurricane Dorian will render their efforts to waste, but the team refuses to throw in the towel and renews their dig.

Look forward to The Curse of Oak Island season 7 episode 14 on Tuesday, February 25 at 9 pm EST on the History Channel.

