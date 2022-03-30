What Happened to Suppremmedj? Is He Dead?

Social media users and the entertainment industry are mourning the loss of Suppremmedj who also went by GrandDad. He was 22. Suppremmedj is a designer and stylist best known for his work in Lazy Drip that earned Grammy recognition. He had a major social media presence because of his work and friendships with celebrities. That’s why several social media users ask what happened to Suppremmedj with news of his sudden death circulating the rumor mill. Is the designer the victim of a death hoax or did he really pass away? Here’s what you need to know.

What Happened to Suppremmedj?

Born Dejon Sutphen on July 30, 1999, he is originally from California. Not much is known about his early life. He is most recognized for his work as a fashion designer and stylist. He is also associated with social media’s trendiest stars like Tayler Holden and Tana Mongeau.

Advertisement

On March 29, social media users were asking what happened to Suppremmedj after rumors circulated that he passed away. Many want to know if the news is true.

Sadly, Dejon Sutphen aka Suppremmedj really did pass away. The exact date of his passing is unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GrandDad (@suppremmedj) Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by his family and friends, including his brother who is identified as TheeRealMarrMarr on Instagram. Several cousins also corroborated the news and Tayler Holden was among Sutphen’s celebrity friends who posted messages of condolences.

The clothier’s brother and cousin set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral. On the page, they stated that Suppremmedj passed away in a car accident.

He is survived by at least one brother and their mother, Anakalia Lindsey. Several cousins and extended family are also expressing their grief on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to Pauline Potter from “My 600-lb Life”? Where Is She Now?

This is reportedly a second time Anakalia lost a son. Antoine Sutphen Jr., who also went by Mudder, was fatally shot along with another person in 2017. One of the assailants, a gang member, was sentenced to life in March 2021.