Jimmy Lewin, one half of the Instagram fitness star couple, is going through a sudden medical crisis. His wife, Michelle Lewin, shared the news in a post that prompted many to ask what happened to Jimmy Lewin. The Swede is suffering from acute liver failure, and his condition was said to be critical. Michelle has updated their followers on his condition, which we reveal here.

Jimmy Lewin Diagnosed with Liver Failure

Jimmy Lewin was born in Sweden on February 11, 1976. He left his home country when he was 21 in what was the start of his fitness journey.

He is now a popular fitness influencer on Instagram, alongside his wife, Michelle Lewin. He has a 750K following, while Michelle is at 13.6 million.

Advertisement

The Venezuelan-born Michelle took to Instagram on Friday, September 11, with a heartfelt plea for prayers for Jimmy’s health. According to her post, Jimmy was rushed to the hospital after a sudden medical crisis.

Michelle said her husband had been diagnosed with acute liver failure and was in critical condition at the time. In the caption with a statement in both Spanish and English, she said that she doesn’t usually reveal personal details on social media but believed this news had to be shared. She then requested prayers for Jimmy.

Also Read: Who Is Massy Arias’ Ex-Partner, Stefan Williams?

Michelle Lewin’s Update on Jimmy Lewin’s Condition

On Sunday, September 13, Michelle shared a new photo from the hospital with an update on Jimmy’s condition. The partial photo shows Jimmy in a hospital bed, but doesn’t show his face.

Advertisement

Michelle’s lengthy caption in Spanish stated his latest condition as of Sunday. The translation reads as follows:

“Jimmy’s diagnosis is acute liver failure, acute renal failure, and heart failure with ascending aortic artery aneurysm and aortic dissection.”

Michelle also said that his consciousness is at 80% and he is, understandably, in a state of confusion. It’s why the medical professionals had his hands bound for his safety, she explained. Jimmy is currently on a liquid diet and his liver enzyme level is being monitored closely.

As of Sunday morning, his AST (aspartate aminotransferase) was down from 2,792 to 1,738, and ALT (alanine aminotransferase) was down from 4,300 to 3,550. His kidney creatinine was at 6.3 and going down, and his potassium was at 5.2.

Advertisement

Per Michelle’s post, his condition is improving steadily. Nonetheless, he is undergoing dialysis. She continues to ask their fans to pray for his recovery.

Fans have wished the couple well, and hope they will overcome this frightening crisis soon.

Also Read: Greg Glassman Wiki: The CrossFit Founder and CEO