Dansby Swanson is now a hometown hero after the Georgia native hit the game-tying home run that would lead to the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series. And while everyone is praising the shortstop, Dansby also has fans’ concern after his post-game interview. Fans noticed an unusual feature on his face that has them asking what happened to Dansby Swanson’s eyebrow. There’s speculation that he was injured but there’s no official statement from Dansby himself. However, the a trustworthy source did provide some answers.

What Happened to Dansby Swanson’s Eyebrow?

Dansby Swanson wrapped up the 2021 World Series victory with a post-game interview that left fans more concerned than excited. Dansby’s eyebrow seemed matted and uneven which sparked a Twitter storm of speculation.

Some spun it with humor that he needs to trim his eyebrows evenly. Others are worried if he got injured and want to know how.

The incident is not recent. MLB watchers noticed his unusual left brow at recent games but the World Series post-game interview was the clearest visual yet.

About those stitches on Dansby’s eyebrow…. pic.twitter.com/wmHxiLolHn — David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 23, 2021

Swanson and the Braves didn’t make an official statement about what happened to Dansby Swanson’s eyebrow. However, the answer came from David O’Brien, a writer with The Athletic.

In an October 24 social media post, O’Brien revealed that Swanson was accidentally hit by a flying helmet during the NLCS Game 2 postgame celebration. The game was on October 18 when the Braves won over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Is that spider tack on @LieutenantDans7 Dansby Swanson’s eyebrow pic.twitter.com/muKAdxUZTn — 𝚐𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝚋𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛. (@GregBensinger) November 3, 2021

The helmet hit Swanson on the left brow and fortunately not his eye. Nonetheless he got four stitches which became prominent at the recent World Series game.

David O’Brien is a sports writer on the MLB beat with over two decades of experience chronicling the Braves. He is a credible source regarding this update on Swanson.