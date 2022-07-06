What Happened to Bob Kovachick? Is the Meteorologist Leaving WNYT?

Bob Kovachick is a three decade veteran of WNYT, bringing the daily weather forecasts to the residents of Albany for most of his career. But recently he has been MIA from NewsChannel 13. Naturally viewers had queries about the meteorologist’s absence and want to know what happened to Bob Kovachick. Some speculate that he has left the station or retired. Some are more concerned that he might be absent due to health-related reasons. While an official statement has not been made, it’s premature to say Bob Kovachick is stepping away from broadcast anytime soon.

Bob Kovachick Absent from WNYT

Bob Kovachick graduated with a BS in meteorology from Lyndon State College in Vermont in 1971. After doing the weathercasts at White Plains NY, WTEN in Albany and WTAE in Pittsburgh, he came to WNYT in 1988.

He did the evening weather forecasts on NewsChannel 13 for years. So his absence was noticeable in the recent weeks.

Paul Caiano and Reid Kisselback have been covering weather in his place. While viewers like their forecasts too, they do miss Kovachick.

WNYT or Bob, and neither his wife Jill and their kids, made an official statement explaining his absence. Kovachick isn’t the most active on social media either.

Some assumed he retired or left the job. However, he hasn’t made an announcement about it and his regular followers don’t believe WNYT would not give a proper and official farewell to the veteran meteorologist on his last day on air.

Some also speculated if he’s undergoing a health crisis. This remains unconfirmed speculation.

A few Albany residents took it upon themselves to contact WNYT asking for an explanation. A reply one WNYT viewer got read as follows.

“Thank you for reaching out to us. Bob is a valued member of our News Channel 13 family and will return to on air as soon as possible. We appreciate you watching Newsw Channel 13.” [sic]

As per this statement, Bob Kovachick is not stepping away from the green screen and news studio anytime soon. The weatherman even dropped by the WNYT station on July 5 which the station was glad to share on social media.