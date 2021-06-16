Taylor Hurt had a passion for food and cooking from a young age and after getting an education she set forth to make her career dreams come true. She worked as a cook and then chef at several prestigious outlets and made a name for herself. She was well-liked and had a good personal relationship with her partner and things were looking great for her. She appeared on the show Chopped Next Gen and became famous but then tragedy struck very unexpectedly. Find out what happened to Taylor Hurt.

What Happened to Taylor Hurt?

There is no passion like the passion for good food and some people have the rare talent to cook mouth-watering dishes that make everyone drool at the very sight of them.

Such people have a love for cooking and presenting dishes that will satisfy the palate and make everyone remember how good it was.



One such passionate and talented person was Taylor Hurt. She was spirited and passed away tragically at a very young age and her loss is overwhelming to everyone who knew her and was connected to her.

While Taylor Hurt was always popular in her circles she became a celebrity after appearing in the show Chopped Next Gen that was streamed on Discovery+ from May 25, 2021. Which is why people are asking the question – What happened to Taylor Hurt?

Who is Taylor Hurt?

Taylor Hurt was a lively young woman who was born on August 6, 1990, to her mother Delphia Sanders.

She developed a love for food and cooking from a young age and was keen on achieving her goals in her chosen field.

She studied at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, USA, which is a public institution for higher education.

She underwent EMT Training there and after passing out was enthusiastic about facing the challenges of the working world.



She became a chef and held several positions like the lead catering chef at the University of Southern Mississippi and the executive chef at The Black Sheep Café. She also had stints as a cook at Cotton Blues, sous-chef at The Birdhouse Café, and a chef at LaRina Pastificio & Vino.

All this is all the more impressive as she accomplished this while still in her 20s. Taylor Hurt’s career was on an upswing and nobody was happier than Hurt herself.

Taylor Hurt’s Relationship

While not much is known about Taylor Hurt’s family her mother’s name was Delphia Sanders. Hurt was happy because her personal life was good and she was in a relationship with her partner Paige Pirtle.

Paige Pirtle is a lawyer and a student legal specialist with the New York City Law Department. She completed her J.D. Doctor of Laws from New York Law School and started working. She and Hurt had a very smooth relationship where they constantly encouraged each other and it was obvious that they cared for each other.



When Hurt started appearing in Chopped Next Gen Pirtle was very excited and informed as many people as she could about Hurt’s accomplishments. She used her social media accounts to tell everybody what a great job Hurt was doing. This is why Taylor Hurt’s death is even more tragic than ever.

Not only did a young woman in the prime of her life pass away a beautiful relationship that made her happy suddenly ended.

The Tragedy of Dying Young

So how did Taylor Hurt die? Unfortunately, there is no information on that but it is known that she passed away on November 29, 2020, and her age was just 30 years.

While people who knew her personally knew straight away most people came to know of her death when at the end of the June 15, 2021, episode of Chopped Next Gen a message was displayed that said: “In Memory of Taylor Hurt.”

This came as a shock to the viewers who could not have fathomed that such a young woman would suddenly be no more.



Her friends and acquaintances took to social media to express their grief and it is clear that they are in deep mourning. Especially Paige Pirtle who wrote that she could not imagine a life without Hurt and missed Hurt every moment of her life.

She wrote that she would find the strength to carry on and she would do it for Hurt.

A Young Life of Accomplishments

Taylor Hurt’s cause of death is not known but people are in grief at her passing away. The show Chopped Next Gen introduced her to many viewers and now it is sad for them that she will not be displaying her talents anymore.

Taylor Hurt had a passion for cooking and worked hard all her young life and touched many people. Her memories live on and everyone will remember her as a young woman who made a mark in her profession from a very young age.