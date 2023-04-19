What Happened to Rachelle Graham of CBS News Detroit?

Folks in Detroit knew it was coming. Rachelle Graham is going to be absent from the airwaves for a while. No, the Emmy Award-nominated journalist is not leaving CBS News Detroit. So, what happened to Rachelle Graham? If you’ve been watching her newscasts recently and following her on social media, you know she’s pregnant. Some are speculating if she had the baby already. Read on to learn what Rachelle Graham said about her absence from CBS News Detroit CBS 62/CW50 here.

Rachelle Graham Goes on Maternity Leave

The former Rachelle Spence was born and raised in Chesterfield, Michigan. She graduated cum laude from Central Michigan University with a BAA in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts and Political Science.

Her broadcasting career began in Indiana, where she was a multimedia journalist at Fort Wayne’s WPTA 21Alive from 2013 to 2015. From there, she relocated to Spartanburg, South Carolina, and joined WSPA 7News as an anchor until 2017.

She returned to Michigan in 2017, but this time, she worked at NBC25/FOX66/CW46 until 2021. Shortly after leaving the station, she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend on social media in July 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachelle Graham (@rachellegrahamtv)

She keeps her partner’s identity under wraps, and he’s only known by his Instagram handle @j_w_g_2_3_8_0. Some commenters have referred to him as John Graham, but there’s no confirmation of his identity. He is a police officer, and Graham celebrated his promotion to sergeant in September 2022.

While engaged and planning a wedding, Rachelle Spence was working for the Detroit Zoological Society at Royal Oak as a communications manager. And in March 2022, she married her fiancé.

After returning from her honeymoon, CBS News Detroit announced the new additions to their on-air lineup in July 2022. They included the newly minted Rachelle Graham, too.

Since announcing that she and her husband are expecting their first child in November 2022, the anchor has been at the news desk as usual. She also had regular posts about her pregnancy, including an amazing Harry Potter-themed baby shower and gender reveal.

After all the festivities, Rachelle Graham’s maternity leave started with her last newscast on April 18. Her colleagues surprised her on the air with presents and cookies (which Terrance Friday spilled on the desk, but the anchor ate them anyway).

While Graham makes the most of her time with her newborn, Amyre Makupson will be filling in for her at CBS News Detroit CBS 62/CW50.

For those who don’t know, Amyre Makupson is the daughter of the Amyre Makupson, a longtime CBS News Detroit anchor and a legend in the news business. So, Motor City residents can look forward to Makupson’s newscasts.

And for those on baby watch, keep checking Rachelle Graham’s social media. She is on the 38-week mark, and her son is due in around two weeks.