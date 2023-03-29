Changes Coming to WTVF NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

The regular news viewers of WTVF-TV may have witnessed a few changes at NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. There are missing faces as well as some new ones. Naturally, the city’s residents have been asking about the changes coming to NewsChannel 5 Nashville. We have compiled all the latest information about those who have left and joined WTVF-TV.

Meteorologist Matt Stephens Joins Storm 5 Team

A Western Kentucky University graduate, Matt Stephens is a familiar face for the people of Southern Kentucky, as many of them have seen his work in Bowling Green’s WBKO First Alert Weather Team. He has recently joined the NewsChannel 5 Storm 5 weather team as a freelance meteorologist.

He’ll continue to freelance at WBKO when needed while also freelancing as a member of NewsChannel 5’s team in Nashville.

So, you will see him continue as a freelance meteorologist at both NewsChannel 5 Nashville and WBKO News for the next few months. Weekend morning anchor Jennifer Kraus and meteorologist Lelan Statom will also join him.

Henry Rothenberg’s Health Update

Henry Rothenberg is a meteorologist at NewsChannel 5. He has been missing from the broadcast for the last few months because of an injury.

The Emmy Award-winning weathercaster underwent a successful ACL surgery in February 2023. Nearly a month out from surgery, Rothenberg says he is making significant progress in his recovery, and now he has graduated from needing a cane.

Rothenberg is scheduled to return to the newscasts by April 1, 2023. Until then, meteorologist Matt Stephens, who joined recently, will significantly help the team.

Nikki-Dee Ray Is on Bed Rest

Nikki-Dee Ray is an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist for News Channel 5. She has been missing from the broadcasts for the last few days, as she has been advised to take bed rest. The meteorologist is expecting her third child with her husband, David Wren.

Ray experienced multiple contractions during her morning show on February 27, 2023, and doctors sent her to the ER. She is just over 34 weeks, and doctors have sent her on bed rest for a few weeks in hopes of slowing the contractions and keeping the baby girl inside.

Heather Mathis Transitions to Talk of The Town

Heather Mathis is a weekend evening meteorologist who has also been filling in for Nikki-Dee Ray since she has been on bed rest. And now, she has transitioned to Talk of The Town, Nashville’s No. 1 midday show for almost four decades.

After the retirement of host Meryll Rose who announced her departure in December 2022, Heather Mathis has joined as the new co-host/producer of Talk of The Town.