What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Michael has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more about this.

Where Is GMA’s Michael Strahan?

Michael Strahan is a former professional football player who played for the New York Giants for his entire 15-year-long career. Since his retirement, he moved on to become a media personality and appeared on Fox NFL Sunday as a football analyst.

And later appeared as a co-host on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). He has also co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016. The former footballer has also received two Daytime Emmy Awards for this show. He became a full-time member of the GMA in 2016 and also hosts the current incarnation of the Pyramid game show for ABC.

Advertisement

The former NFL star, who co-hosts the show alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, has been on and off the program for the past few months. Now again, he is MIA from the show, raising the curiosity of his followers. There are rumors that he has left the show, but he has not given any confirmation on this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

Advertisement

Also, Strahan has previously taken breaks from the show. After being absent from several episodes, fans worried that the former NFL great had left the program. However, on July 19, he made his return. In March, too, he didn’t show up for a performance, and no one knows why.

Advertisement

Despite being absent on GMA, Michael has appeared on a few shows, including Fox NFL Sunday. And he has been active on social media and was promoting a holiday edition of ABC’s Pyramid.

Amid all his whereabouts, he has revealed a big career move. He will present an Audible series named American Football: How the Gridiron was Forced. Michael shared the promo of the podcast on November 1, 2022, which actress Kate Mara will narrate.

This surprising career update appeared after he sparked concerns about his absence from GMA. On November 5, 2022, too, he was MIA, and Cecilia Vega took his spot. TJ Holmes and Whit Johnson substituted for him last week. There was no reason given for his absence, and it is unclear when he will be back.

Advertisement

Also Read: Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?

Interestingly, Michael recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram and said, “Caption this one… I’d say HANDSOME LOLOL”. One of his co-hosts, Lara Spencer, replied, “I’d say……. get back to work. We miss you”.