Sean Ash of WTHR is the favorite meteorologist of residents of Indianapolis. They have been following his forecast for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his fans haven’t seen him on 13News. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR and where is Sean Ash. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weatherman. Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.

Sean Ash’s Health Update

Sean Ash earned his BS in Geography/Meteorology from Western Kentucky University. He is an award-winning meteorologist with over 20 years of experience. Ash started his career with WTVC-TV NewsChannel9 in 1998 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 2000, the weatherman joined WISH-TV as a weekend meteorologist.

Sean moved back to Indianapolis after working for three years at WXYZ-TV in Detroit, MI. In 2009 and 2010, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters awarded him “Best Weathercast.” After that, he worked as a freelancer for WTHR for a year. In September 2013, he officially joined the Live Doppler 13 weather team at WTHR.

Since then, people have seen him on Sunday at 6 pm/11 pm and from Monday to Wednesday at 5.30 pm. And they got worried when they didn’t see Sean on the broadcast for four weeks. They have been wondering what was going on and what happened to meteorologist Sean Ashe. Furthermore, rumors are circulating about Sean Ash leaving WTHR.

But the meteorologist gave a complete health update on Facebook on September 9, 2022, debunking all the rumors. Sean Ash underwent open heart surgery four weeks ago. The procedure was a success, and he is expected to make a full recovery in the coming days. He has a few more weeks of rehab before being cleared to return to WTHR-TV. Therefore, fans can see their favorite meteorologist after his recovery.

Reactions on Health Update

Here are a few of the reactions of his colleagues and ex-colleagues to his health update:

Reporter Rich Nye of WTHR 13 says, “Great to hear from you. Praying for you and looking forward to your full recovery and return.”

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner of WCPO wrote,” Oh damn! Sending you thoughts and positive vibes for a quick recovery my man!”

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick of FOX59 says, “Glad to hear you are recovering!!! … Sending prayers to you!”

Anchor Dave LewAllen of WXYZ-TV says, “Sean, so great to see you back on your feet! Here’s to your continued recovery, my friend!”

Ash has thanked all his friends and wife, Toni Ash, for their support throughout his health journey.