What happened to WGN Anchor Larry Potash’s Arm?

WGN morning news anchor Larry Potash was spotted wearing an arm sling during his newscast on December 8, 2022. Now, people are wondering what happened to Larry Potash’s arm after they spotted it in a sling throughout the show. There has been a surge in concerns regarding the anchor’s health since the incident went viral. Larry has revealed the truth about why he is using a sling. Find out why in the next section.

Why Is Larry Potash Wearing a Sling?

Larry Potash is a graduate of Emerson College. He joined WGN-TV News in August 1994, and just one year after that, he became the anchor of WGN Morning News. Having consistently topped the ratings, this acclaimed show celebrated its silver anniversary in September 2019.

The reporter covers in-depth stories on history, science, and religion. His multi-part series on the culture of Hong Kong and the transition to Chinese sovereignty was very well received in 1996. The 14-time Emmy-winner started Backstory with Larry Potash in 2018.

Advertisement

This series runs periodically as specials throughout the year and delves into the backstory behind some of the most intriguing historical, cultural, religious, and scientific stories. The award-winning show’s eleventh season premiered on October 8, 2022, and ended on October 29.

Potash has also received ten Silver Dome awards for best anchor from the Illinois Broadcasters Association. So, when people’s favorite anchor appeared wearing an arm sling, everyone wondered what happened to Larry Potash’s arm.

Larry hurt his arm while playing basketball and had to have surgery. His bicep muscle was torn, and he will have to keep his sling on for a few more days. It is yet another basketball injury; before this, he had hurt his knee and back. The anchor explained why he showed up to work wearing a sling on Thursday’s Courtesy Desk.

Also Read: What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Advertisement

Sarah Jindra, a traffic reporter for WGN morning news, who also underwent shoulder surgery in September 2022, took to social media and said, “You ain’t cool unless you wear a sling on TV. Welcome to the club, Larry Potash.”