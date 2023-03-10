What Happened to Kyreon Lee? The WMBD News Anchor Welcomes Second Baby

Congratulations are in order for Kyreon Lee! The WMBD news anchor is a mom again. She broke the news explaining her recent absence on her official social media. Some viewers had been wondering what happened to Kyreon Lee and speculated if she gave birth recently. Her early mornings are going to be hectic for different reasons for a while and she deserves a break from the morning newscasts. She’s not leaving WMBD for sure. Find out what Kyreon Lee said about her break here.

Kyreon Lee Goes on Maternity Leave

Missouri native, Kyreon Lee received her bachelors in journalism, radio, television anchoring and reporting from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018. She had worked at the campus news outlet and a local radio station among other supplementary jobs.

She started her career in her native Missouri. Lee was at Columbia’s KOMU from 2015 to 2018 and later at Jefferson City’s KRCG from 2018 to 2021.

Lee moved to Peoria, Illinois in 2021 when she joined the WMBD team. Kyreon Lee has been anchoring the first two hours of morning newscast and the last two hours of the entertainment segment on the Central Illinois news station for almost two years.



When she came to Illinois, Kyreon Lee and her partner D’Angelo Walker were parents to a baby girl they named Mahlani. The parents married on June 4, 2022.

She announced they were expecting their second child together during Thanksgiving 2022. Lee continued to work at the newsdesk and was also there when her colleague, Matt Sheehan wrapped his last day at WMBD.

Lee was abruptly MIA recently and many of her followers speculated it was related to her pregnancy. And they were right.

On March 9, Lee took to her Facebook page to announce the birth of her younger daughter, Harmoni. Lee was supposed to go on break last Monday but Mahlani’s baby sister had other plans. She was born on February 27, at 2:50 a.m.

Lee and Walker spent the next few days adjusting to the new addition to their family. During that time, she was absent on social media too.

She said she will be off air for a few more weeks. But she’s not leaving WMBD. Kyreon Lee is going to return to the newsdesk eventually. Until then, her newborn is taking up her mornings.