What Happened to KHQ-TV News Anchor Claire Graham?

The people of Spokane, Washington, appreciate Claire Graham as a newscaster and community contributor. Every night, they tune in to KHQ-TV to watch her. Sadly, viewers haven’t seen her on the air in a while and are wondering what happened to Claire Graham. Fortunately for them, the news anchor has announced the reason behind her absence. So here’s what Claire Graham had to say about her absence from KHQ-TV.

Where Is KHQ-TV Anchor Claire Graham?

Claire Graham grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she went to Catalina Foothills High School. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theatre from the University of Arizona in 2011. After finishing college, she got an internship at Tucson’s NBC station, where she discovered her true calling: broadcast journalism.

After that, Graham relocated to Washington and anchored the morning news for KNDU-TV for three years. She started her career in Spokane when she joined the KHQ team as an evening anchor. She is also an advocate for homeless pets and works tirelessly with animal rescue organizations to find homes for dogs and cats.

Advertisement

Standing only 4 feet 11 inches tall, Graham loves to pose with tall people. So in 2017, she posed with star basketball players Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, and the picture became a huge hit and a viral sensation with over 23,000 likes. Even major sports publications like Sports Illustrated, ESPN Magazine, and SB Nation picked up the anchor’s picture with basketball players.

Spokane’s popular anchor has been missing from the newsdesk for the last few days. So viewers are naturally worried and wonder what happened to Claire Graham. And now, the anchor has announced the reason behind her absence on a social media post.

Graham, who is pregnant, has been hospitalized due to preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy. She will remain in the hospital until the delivery, so her maternity leave has officially started.

Medical professionals are keeping a close eye on her and her baby son as they work to extend his time inside her for as long as possible. Her husband, Rob Jesselson, is with her, and her family is expected to arrive soon.

Advertisement

Morgan Ashley and Stephanie Vigil, two of Graham’s co-workers, shared a message about the anchor’s health on Facebook. Stephanie said, “Please keep our beautiful KHQ Local News anchor Claire Graham in your prayers. Her and baby are in the hospital until the little one arrives.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?

Meanwhile, Morgan Ashley said, “Please send your positive vibes for my dear friend Claire Graham! We love you guys, and this baby boy is going to have the best team around him!”