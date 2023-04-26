Kaci Koviak has been anchoring for KETK for more than 11 years. The residents of Tyler, Texas, have developed a strong bond with the anchor over the years and look forward to her broadcast daily. However, the evening anchor has been MIA for the last few days. Her sudden absence made her fans wonder what happened to Kaci Koviak and where is she. No, Kaci Koviak is not leaving KETK. However, she has taken some time off to take care of her dad. Read on for more details.

Kaci Koviak Takes Leave of Absence

Kaci Koviak comes from Lone Star and was raised on a small farm outside of Athens, Texas. She earned a degree in convergence journalism from Southern Methodist University of Dallas in 2009.

Before that, Koviak interned in several newsrooms nationwide, including Scripps Networks Interactive in Washington D.C. and NBC Universal in their Washington D.C. bureau.

Kaci worked in New York for over two years before relocating to East Texas. Not only did she work as a reporter and producer for Powerwomen TV, but she has also appeared as a political commentator on Fox News Strategy Room alongside Monica Crowley.

In January 2011, Kaci moved to Tyler, Texas, and has been part of the KETK team since then. She started as a weekday morning anchor but now is a weeknight primetime anchor.

The public usually looks forward to her regular broadcast, but she hasn’t been appearing on it lately. Her sudden absence from KETK led to various speculations, and people wondered what had happened to Kaci Koviak.

However, the anchor has now shared an important life update on her social media accounts. Kaci Koviak has taken a leave of absence to take care of her father and hopes to return to the broadcast sometime in May 2023.

The anchor also refuted reports that she was leaving KETK and said, “I am still happily employed with KETK and will return, but right now, I have taken a leave of absence to take care of this guy, my father.”