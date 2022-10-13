What Happened to Kaycee and Kenny on “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiered on October 12 and the cast has already fans scratching their heads. Kaycee Clark of Big Brother fame was set to compete on season 38 of the exciting MTV franchise with her brother and ride-or-die partner, Kenny Clark. However, when the first episode aired, the duo was missing. Late additions were added to the cast this season who have a connection to Kaycee. What happened to Kaycee Clark and her brother and will they return to The Challenge later in the season? Find out here.

Kaycee Clark Health Update

Kaycee Clark was born on December 26, 1987 and hails from California. She has at least one brother, Kenny Clark.

An accomplished athlete, she plays pro-football. She has been a wide receiver for the San Diego Surge in the WFA since 2011. In 2019, she launched her social media strategy business, Socially Obsessed.

Advertisement

She rose to fame in 2018 as a competitor on Big Brother season 20 where she was voted the winner. This wouldn’t be her last reality show stint as she joined other reality stars on The Challenge season 38.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Clark (@officialkennyclark)

Advertisement

This time thematized Ride or Dies, the contestants compete in teams of two with an “ally” they chose before the season began. Kaycee was excited to compete with her brother, Kenny as a team for the first time on TV and it was also why fans were anticipating this sibling team.

Advertisement

However, when Ride or Dies premiered, Kaycee and Kenny had a brief appearance before going MIA. Host TJ Lavin announced to the other contestants that Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the season.

Lavin didn’t specify the reason on the show except saying, “Well, stating the obvious, we live in crazy times right now, and already Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the game.” The cryptic answer gave way to some rumors and speculation, some arguably wild.

Kaycee put the rumors to rest herself in a post-season interview with EW. She told the outlet that she and Kenny had to be pulled out from Ride or Dies because they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

There was a slight discussion on social media about why the show didn’t say so directly. But it’s not uncommon for cast and crew of some shows to not publicise a COVID-19 result. Some came to the defense of The Challenge crew and stated that Kaycee and Kenny’s situation was probably discussed with the rest of the cast off-camera.

MTV hasn’t announced if Kaycee and Kenny would possibly make a mid-season return. Fans hope they would get another opportunity in another season of The Challenge if not the current one.

Nany Gonzalez and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from the Real World franchise were added to the cast at the end of the first episode. Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark are girlfriends. Kaycee hopes that she and Nany can be on the show together even if they aren’t teammates.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time COVID-19 has hampered Kaycee’s reality show streak. She was invited on Big Brother 22, also known as All Stars, in 2020. She tested positive then too and couldn’t go on the show.

Also Read: Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

While Kaycee and Kenny will be sorely missed, there are more fan favorites on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Don’t miss it on MTV, Wednesdays at 8 pm EST.