What Happened to WWL-TV Anchor Katie Moore?

Katie Moore, anchor and investigative reporter at WWL-TV, was MIA for the last four weeks. However, on January 11, 2023, she returned to the news desk, much to everyone’s relief. But now, New Orleans residents are curious to know what happened to Katie Moore and where she was. The anchor has shared an update regarding her health on social media, which answers many of their questions. So here’s what she has to say about her health.

What Happened to Katie Moore?

Katie Moore went to Northshore High School and graduated in mass communication from Louisiana State University in 1998. She earned her MS in Journalism from Northwestern University in 1999. Before that, she interned with C-SPAN in Washington, D.C.

Moore started her journalism career as a Washington correspondent for Lexington, Kentucky’s WKYT-TV. Following that, she spent more than six years as a political reporter and stand-in anchor at KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs.

In 2006, Katie Moore returned to her native New Orleans to work for WWL-TV after winning a national Walter Cronkite Award for individual achievement in television political journalism. The seven-time Emmy Award winner has made a significant impact via her work—bringing changes, exposing corruption, and enlightening voters.

Moore began anchoring the evening newscasts for the station in 2019 and remained with viewers through the torturous years of the COVID-19 pandemic and three deadly hurricanes.

Since she joined the team, Moore has been a mainstay on WWL-TV newscasts, both as an anchor and a reporter. So, when she was missing from the broadcast for a few weeks, many were concerned and wondered what had happened to Katie Moore.

The investigative reporter underwent surgery at the end of November 2022. On December 7, 2022, Moore posted a health update on her social media and said, “Katie in the raw—a week after surgery. All went well! I’m ok and my health should be better now that I’ve done it. It was something I had been putting off for over a year (plus) so it was time!”

Moore has not disclosed the specifics of the operation or the cause of the condition, but it appears she has been dealing with it for over a year. Much to WWL-TV viewers’ relief, the anchor returned to the news desk on January 11, 2023, after a few weeks off to recuperate. And now, the residents of New Orleans can catch her at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

Her co-anchor, Charisse Gibson, welcomed Moore back and said, “Guess who’s back! So glad to have my friend and co-anchor back on the desk!”