What Happened to Just In Weather’s Meteorologist Justin Berk?

Justin Berk is a reliable source of weather updates and information for his followers. They check his reports on Just In Weather daily to start their day. However, he has been absent from providing the weather since winter was over. Now, many are wondering what happened to meteorologist Justin Berk. So recently, he provided an update on his whereabouts. Here’s what the weather forecaster has to say about his absence from Just In Weather.

Who Is Justin Berk?

Justin Berk was born in The Bronx, New York, and spent his childhood between New York City and the northern suburbs. He graduated in atmospheric sciences from Cornell University in Ithaca.

His first job out of college was with Syracuse’s CNYCentral (WSTM NBC3/WTVH CBS5/WSTQ CW6). He had different roles in graphics production, TV broadcasting, and radio.

Berk has more than 20 years of experience in TV. After working at WBNG 12 News in Binghamton, New York, from 1995 to 1997, he fell in love with Maryland when he joined WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore in 1997.

The meteorologist then freelanced for WPHL PHL17 News in Philadelphia, Talk Radio 680 WCBM in Baltimore, NASA, and WMAR 2 News Baltimore.

Berk is also very active in education and the meteorological industry outside of TV. And in March 2012, he moved his focus to his website and blog called Just In Weather (justinweather.com).

Where Is Justin Berk?

Berk’s ardent followers rely on him for all the latest weather information and daily forecasts. So, when he was not providing the weather reports for the last few days, many became concerned and wondered what happened to meteorologist Justin Berk and if he was all right.

It was the first time they did not find any weather update from him in a decade. However, the people’s favorite meteorologist has given a surprising update on his whereabouts. Berk recently revealed had gone on vacation with his wife, Shannon, sons, and parents.

Since his return from vacation, the meteorologist has been overwhelmed by inquiries about his missing weather forecasts. Well, he had gone to Port St. Lucie, Florida. And on his first vacation day, he woke up at 4:30 a.m. to do a weather report.

However, the meteorologist eventually decided to stop and take a break, which Just In Weather followers completely understood and appreciated. The family also went to see the Mets last spring training game on the ground.

Berk’s followers are happy that their favorite meteorologist took a break from work and enjoyed his time off. And now, they are anticipating his return to provide them with his weather reports again.