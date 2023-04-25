First Warn Meteorologist Joey Marino Takes a Break from WTVO 17

Rockford residents have been used to starting their mornings with Joey Marino’s forecasts in recent years. Now he’s going to be MIA on air for a while. No, Joey Marino is not leaving WTVO 17. Regular viewers of WTVO/WQRF would know that Joey Marino and his wife are on baby watch. And the meteorologist is taking some well-deserved time off to focus on his growing family. Here are all the details about Joey Marino’s absence from WTVO 17.

Joey Marino Goes on Paternity Leave

Joey Marino comes from Effort in Pennsylvania. He grew up idolizing Jim Cantore on The Weather Channel and saw a tornado during a vacation. He took that as a sign that meteorology was for him.

Fatefully, he pursued a BS in meteorology at the Millersville University of Pennsylvania. He was also the lead forecaster at the Millersville weather center for two years before graduating in 2017.

He moved to Rockford, Illinois in 2018 and has been part of the Eyewitness News Team on WTVO since then. He started with weekend forecasts but is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.



Joey Marino was set to marry his longtime partner, Gina Drapelo in August 2020 in Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, the couple kicked off “baby week” at Channel 17. It was like an on-air baby shower where Marino’s colleagues gave them gifts for their soon-to-be-born baby girl.

At the end of “baby week,” Joey Marino is heading on paternity leave. His last day on air before his break was on Monday, April 24.

You won’t miss him too long. Marino will be back to doing regular morning newscasts in early June. Until then, his early mornings and the rest of the day will be occupied with the new lady in his life.

While Marino is away, Savanna Brito will keep the weekday morning forecasts going as usual. Brito joined WTVO 17 in 2022 and was doing the forecasts on weekends alongside Tom Lewis. The due did their last newscast this weekend before Brito moved to her temporary morning timeslot. She will be back to weekends in June after Marino’s return.