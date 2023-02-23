What Happened to WDTN-TV Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik?

The people of Dayton, Ohio, rely on Jamie Jarosik for all the weather information. Therefore, when she was MIA for more than two weeks, they naturally got worried. What happened to Jamie Jarosik was the only question on their mind. Thankfully, the meteorologist and WDTN-TV have given an update on her health. Read on to know the full details.

Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik’s Health Update

Jamie Jarosik is an alumnus of Ohio University and Mississippi State University. She is a Storm Team 2 meteorologist for 2 NEWS Today.

Jamie landed her first job in August 1998 as a chief forecaster for KTVH-TV in Helena, MT. After that, she worked with WIFR-TV in Rockford, Illinois, and WCHS-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, for a brief period.

Jarosik moved to Dayton in 2001 and served WDTN under the name of Jamie Krumheuer. After three years, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri as a weekend meteorologist for KSHB. She returned to Storm Team 2 in October 2006, and there has been no looking back since then. Her ardent followers in Dayton rely on her for all the weather forecasts.

Therefore, they naturally got worried when she was missing in action from WDTN. Actually, Jamie Jarosik is healing from surgery. The meteorologist was diagnosed with breast cancer almost two years ago. And recently, she underwent a fifth surgery.

The weather anchor has created a Facebook page, Jamie’s Journey, to share her breast cancer story. After undergoing surgery on February 8, 2023, she posted: “My doctors say the surgery went great! Post-op recovery was slow, as it look me a long time to come out of anesthesia… I was awake, just couldn’t keep my eyes open!! I’m resting at home, now… with my rock star husband doing everything to keep our household running! My parents are bringing dinner; sooo grateful we still get to eat healthy meals! I’m just bummed to miss my daughter’s 2nd tournament game this evening!! Go Birds!!”

This recent surgery is called a revision surgery which removes scar tissues, among other things. As a result, there are numerous sites that require healing. Another good news is that Jamie also had her port removed. A plastic disc called a port is placed underneath a patient’s skin to feed medication intravenously.

Recently, Jamie shared her cancer journey with 2 News Today anchor Lauren Wood. The meteorologist places a high priority on her emotional well-being. Now after the cancer is gone, Jamie is working on her mental health recovery with her family and friends’ support. This has helped her in staying positive for so long.