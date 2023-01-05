What Happened to Frank Fritz from “American Pickers”?

Season 23 of American Pickers aired on January 4, 2023, with a change in the main lineup. Hosted by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz since its inception in 2010, Wolfe has been antique hunting alone since 2021. The History Channel announced in 2021 that Frank Fritz would be stepping back from the show when news of his health episode broke. But fans are still wondering what happened to Frank Fritz and if there is a possibility of his return to American Pickers. Recently, sources close to Fritz have provided an update on his health.

Frank Fritz’s Health Update

Frank Fritz was born on October 11, 1965, and hails from Iowa. Together with Mike Wolfe, they traveled around the country to scavenge antiques for their business, Antique Archaeology.

The antique scavengers either add their acquisitions to collections or resell them. Moreover, Fritz sells some of his own finds via his website.

Advertisement

Frank Fritz last appeared on American Pickers in 2020. On July 21, 2021, he revealed news about some health issues he’s had for a while, including Crohn’s disease. That same day, the History Channel announced that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to American Pickers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Wolfe (@mikewolfeamericanpicker)

Advertisement

Exactly a year later, on July 21, 2022, news surfaced that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. However, the details about his health weren’t known until weeks later.

Advertisement

As of 2022 reports, Fritz was rehabilitating in a nursing facility. A friend had reportedly filed to act as his temporary guardian. Reports also claimed that Fritz had been severely impaired by the stroke.

Mike Wolfe stars in the new season of American Pickers alone. Wolfe had been quiet about Fritz’s departure from the show, which led to unsavory rumors and speculation about their friendship.

Now Wolfe broke the silence on Fritz and the seriousness of his condition. He took to his Instagram not to feed the rumors about the rumored discord but to request his followers to pray for Fritz.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Eric “Big E” Mumford? Judge Lynn Toler Breaks News of Husband’s Death

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” Wolfe wrote.